Man crushed to death by vehicle in Auburn, death investigation ongoing

By Elizabeth White
 1 day ago

Auburn, Ala. ( WRBL) – A man is dead after first responders say he was crushed by a vehicle at home in Auburn. The body was located Tuesday morning at a residence along East Thach Ave and South Brookwood.

Coroner Bill Harris confirms the body was found underneath a truck and an initial investigation indicates the vehicle rolled over the man, pinning him. His name has not been released at this time. His body is being sent to Montgomery for an exam to confirm the cause of death.

