NFT and blockchain gaming giant Dapper Labs announced that it has been listed in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and number one in Most Innovative Gaming Companies. Considering the fact that this young, innovative company was only founded in 2018, they have risen in the ranks in quite a short period of time. With celebrity partnerships and world-renowned collections, the team at Dapper Labs has certainly paved the way for other NFT projects.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO