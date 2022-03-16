Former IU football star accidentally overdosed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University football star Damarlo Belcher accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Allen County Coroner.

Someone found the 33-year-old’s body last month in a car parked in the lot of Fairfield Manor apartment building and the corner of Fairfield and West Creighton avenues.

Belcher, who played at North Side High School, was a standout wide receiver at Indiana from 2008 to 2011. His 189 receptions were two short of the school record held by James Hardy, a fellow Fort Wayne product who himself passed away in his early 30s.

The cause of his death was from fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, the coroner said. It’s manner was accidental, according to the coroner.

