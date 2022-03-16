ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, MA

N.H. woman, 22, dies in Florida boat accident

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Lindsay Partridge was on vacation when the incident happened off Boca Raton.

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman died after she was reportedly thrown from a boat while on vacation in Florida.

Lindsay Partridge was on a boat about 150 yards off Boca Raton on Sunday when a wave struck the 23-foot vessel, her father Donald Partridge of Groton, Mass., told Boston 25.

Her boyfriend tried to get to her, Donald Partridge said. He jumped in and swam her to shore, according to the news station.

Partridge was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Boca News Now reported.

There was a small craft advisory in effect when the incident happened, according to the news source.

Donald Partridge said his daughter was “familiar” with boats, according to Boston 25. Police showed up at their home in Groton to let the family know what happened.

“She had such a full life, I mean she golfed and she hiked,” Lindsay’s mom, Jessie Partridge, told the news station.

“She was my best friend,” her sister Chelsea said.

