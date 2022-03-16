Four-star TE Matthew Klopfenstein talks Arizona

Eric Musselman and Arkansas have been in this spot before. Last year, Arkansas was matched up against frisky No. 14 seed Colgate. Arkansas needed a big second-half rally to eke into the Round of 32. The Hogs advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Baylor. But that deep run seemed unlikely when Colgate had a 14-point lead late in the first half. This year, Arkansas is in a similar spot, except this time it's a veteran Vermont squad that could give the Hogs a really tough first-round challenge in the NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO