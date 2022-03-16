ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Maisel,’ ‘The Opposition’ Writer Sets Six-Week Off-Broadway Run of Abortion Comedy

By Hilary Lewis
 1 day ago
The critically acclaimed comedy Oh God, A Show About Abortion from writer-comedian Alison Leiby ( Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, The President Show ) is set for a six-week run at New York’s Cherry Lane Theatre, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal.

Leiby’s one-woman stage show — which she has performed around New York, earning rave reviews from The New York Times — will be presented by Ilana Glazer and produced in part by Bad Robot Live, the theatrical arm of JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot.

Oh God will be directed by Obie and Drama Desk winner Lila Neugebauer, whose credits include Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery on Broadway; productions by Tracy Letts and Zoe Kazan off-Broadway ; and Room 104, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Maid on TV. Neugebauer’s first feature, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is set to be released this year.

In addition to Bad Robot Live, producers are Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment.

Leiby’s show arrives as a number of states have advanced restrictive abortion measures in recent months and the Supreme Court is set to rule on a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks, with the court’s decision poised to potentially have an effect on abortion rights nationwide.

Oh God will run from April 25-June 4, with opening night set for May 5. Tickets can be purchased here .

#Abortion Rights#Comedy#Off Broadway#Broadway#The New York Times#Bad Robot Live#The Waverly Gallery#Agi Entertainment#The Supreme Court
