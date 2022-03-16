ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rooster Teeth Hires Amazon Studios’ Adam Bersin as Head of Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXBIj_0egoX97S00

Click here to read the full article.

Rooster Teeth recruited Adam Bersin to lead marketing for WarnerMedia’s fandom-focused entertainment division.

Bersin most recently served as Amazon Studios’ global creative marketing lead for sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and adult animated content. While at Amazon, he headed up marketing for “The Boys,” one of Prime Video’s biggest franchises.

Before joining Amazon Studios in September 2017, Bersin was marketing director for FX, where he launched campaigns for “American Horror Story,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Fargo” and other shows. He also helped launched FXX as well as the network’s FX Now App.

At Rooster Teeth, Bersin reports to general manager Jordan Levin. In the position, Bersin is tasked with enhancing the scope and scale of all marketing initiatives for the community-centered entertainment brand.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have found a creative marketing leader who shares the passions of our entertainment loving community and puts fans at the center of everything he does,” Levin said in a statement. “Adam’s experience at groundbreaking content companies like Amazon and FX and world-class creative agencies will bring tremendous strategic vision to our ongoing goal of continuing Rooster Teeth’s proud tradition of being an innovative pioneer at the forefront of bringing consumers and creators closer together, through evolutions in technology and storytelling.”

Bersin said he was attracted to Rooster Teeth after working with the company on custom-content partnerships for several of Amazon Studios launches, like the Death Battle for “The Boys” Season 2. “Being a huge fan of animation and geek culture, Rooster Teeth was an unequivocal fit for me, and I look forward to working for a company that is known for innovation with its loyal fanbase community,” Bersin commented.

Bersin began his career in the advertising industry, where he worked at agencies including TBWA\Chiat\Day and 72andSunny with brands including Gatorade, Pepsi, Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, and Anheuser Busch. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Taps Marian Lee as Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Marian Lee has been promoted to chief marketing officer of Netflix. She replaces Bozoma Saint John, who boarded the streaming giant in 2020 after serving in senior executive roles at Uber and Apple. Lee joined the company in July 2021 as vice president of marketing in the U.S. and Canada (UCAN in Netflix parlance), overseeing all of the campaigns for the company’s films and series. Prior to entering the world of streaming, Lee has worked with major fashion and music brands, including an eight-year stint at Spotify. She also had various roles at Condé...
BUSINESS
Variety

Sheryl Underwood Inks Multi-Year Renewal at ‘The Talk,’ Development Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CBS is doubling down on its commitment to Sheryl Underwood, the Emmy-winning host of “The Talk.” Underwood has inked a multi-year deal to remain on the panel of the daytime talk series through Season 15 (“The Talk” is currently in its 12th season), plus she’s entered into a new two-year first-look deal with CBS Studios. “‘The Talk’ will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere, but while I have this platform and while I have access to the audience, I want to be as integral in the success of the corporation...
Variety

Dolly Parton Says Joining Rock Hall Would Be Like ‘Putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame’

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday morning, Dolly Parton ventured into the belly of Fox News’ hotbed of propaganda and misinformation, “Fox & Friends,” in an attempt to set the record straight about her decision to decline her likely nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Warnermedia#Sci Fi#Prime Video#Fxx
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount CFO Tells Skeptics: Streaming Rivals “Would Love to Have Our Portfolio of Content”

Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra on Tuesday rejected the notion that the entertainment conglomerate doesn’t have enough hits and content firepower to succeed in the streaming space. Asked about some skeptics’ take that the company does not have the necessary intellectual property (IP) in the battle for streaming subscribers, he told the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Fla., that the company had added 9.4 million streaming subs in the fourth quarter. That made its Paramount+ the fastest-growing major streamer in the U.S. and was “first and foremost” driven by content.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal's 'Minions: The...
PARAMOUNT, CA
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in March on Amazon, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

If the weather is weird where you are — and it probably is; it's March — just remember that you don't have to worry about what jacket to bring to dinner if you stay home and watch TV instead. With spring TV kicking into gear and the Oscars on the way, there are plenty of good options to keep you entertained. TV Guide has rounded up our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in March on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+.
MOVIES
Reuters

Amazon.com closes deal to buy MGM movie studio

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it had closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM, combining the fabled moviemaker behind "Rocky" and James Bond with the online retailing giant as it looks to draw consumers through more streaming video. In a statement, Amazon said it...
BUSINESS
Variety

Donald Fagen Apologizes to Aimee Mann and Fans for ‘Screwup’ in Dropping Her From Steely Dan Tour

Click here to read the full article. Donald Fagen has responded to Aimee Mann on the matter of her being dropped from the opening slot on Steely Dan’s summer tour, saying that it was a decision he made because he “thought it might not be the best matchup in terms of musical style.” He also apologized for making the decision after Mann had already been announced and advertised for the tour, saying he didn’t realize it had gotten that far. The Steely Dan frontman did rebuff Mann’s suggestion — which had been stated with a question mark — that she’d heard...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
Variety

BBC Diversity Lead Miranda Wayland Heading to Amazon Studios Europe

Click here to read the full article. BBC diversity lead Miranda Wayland is set to join Prime Video/Amazon Studios Europe, Variety can confirm. Wayland was previously deputy head of diversity at the BBC. She had been at the broadcaster for five years but reportedly announced her resignation last week. She will join Amazon later this year where she will take up the position of head of Europe’s diversity, equity and inclusion for Amazon Studios and Prime Video. Her remit will include both off-screen and on-screen representation. Wayland will work closely with European originals, business affairs, public policy, marketing and other departments with the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Shante’ Paige to Lead Future Studios U.S. Production Hub (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Future Studios, has appointed entertainment executive Shante’ Paige as executive producer to lead a new content production hub in Atlanta, Georgia. Paige, formerly VP and acting senior VP of A&R for the Universal/Motown Records Group, joins from her own Atlanta-based production business She’s A Movement Media Group, where she was CEO and executive producer for shows including talk show “Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra” for Fuse Media and “Black Ink Crew” for VH-1. Paige was also showrunner for “Beyond the Pole” (WE tv). Future Studios, which has created titles including “Dating Different”...
ATLANTA, GA
Stamford Advocate

Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access Launch Digital Creators Program Focused on Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access have joined forces to launch the Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program, a new initiative to develop emerging content creators with the goal of increasing diverse, equitable and inclusive representation. According to a press release, the program “provides underrepresented digital talent a platform to break through...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Ramy Youssef Nets Two-Season Animated Series Order at Amazon Under New First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has ordered two seasons of an animated comedy from Ramy Youssef, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is part of new first-look deal Youssef and his Cairo Cowboy production banner have signed with the streamer. Youssef leads Cairo Cowboy with Andy Campagna, the former senior vice president of television for Sam Esmail’s Esmail Corp. “Ramy has only scratched the surface of his incredible creative gifts,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon. “With perfectly measured and heartfelt comedic candor, his work penetrates culture, and we are so fortunate to be working with...
TV SERIES
Variety

Animation Studio Mercury Filmworks Taps Guillaume Dubois as Vice President Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Canadian animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Guillaume Dubois as their new vice president of production. Dubois, who will report to Mercury Filmworks’ founder and CEO Clint Eland, will manage current and future productions including work-for-hire and original IP. Among the projects he will be overseeing are “Octicorn” and “Bad Jelly the Witch.” Dubois will work alongside Heath Kenny, the Ottawa-based company’s chief creative officer, and Chantal Ling, vice president of original series and co-production. Dubois began his animation career at Mondo TV in France and has spent 16 years in animation and children’s television. He...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Amazon closes acquisition of MGM in blockbuster $8.54 BILLION deal: Tech giant will now own rights to $7B James Bond franchise and other classics

Amazon has closed on its $8.45 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, buying the rights to some of the production company's iconic stable of films that includes the Rocky and James Bond franchises. 'MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy