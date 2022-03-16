Rooster Teeth Hires Amazon Studios’ Adam Bersin as Head of Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Rooster Teeth recruited Adam Bersin to lead marketing for WarnerMedia’s fandom-focused entertainment division.

Bersin most recently served as Amazon Studios’ global creative marketing lead for sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and adult animated content. While at Amazon, he headed up marketing for “The Boys,” one of Prime Video’s biggest franchises.

Before joining Amazon Studios in September 2017, Bersin was marketing director for FX, where he launched campaigns for “American Horror Story,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Fargo” and other shows. He also helped launched FXX as well as the network’s FX Now App.

At Rooster Teeth, Bersin reports to general manager Jordan Levin. In the position, Bersin is tasked with enhancing the scope and scale of all marketing initiatives for the community-centered entertainment brand.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have found a creative marketing leader who shares the passions of our entertainment loving community and puts fans at the center of everything he does,” Levin said in a statement. “Adam’s experience at groundbreaking content companies like Amazon and FX and world-class creative agencies will bring tremendous strategic vision to our ongoing goal of continuing Rooster Teeth’s proud tradition of being an innovative pioneer at the forefront of bringing consumers and creators closer together, through evolutions in technology and storytelling.”

Bersin said he was attracted to Rooster Teeth after working with the company on custom-content partnerships for several of Amazon Studios launches, like the Death Battle for “The Boys” Season 2. “Being a huge fan of animation and geek culture, Rooster Teeth was an unequivocal fit for me, and I look forward to working for a company that is known for innovation with its loyal fanbase community,” Bersin commented.

Bersin began his career in the advertising industry, where he worked at agencies including TBWA\Chiat\Day and 72andSunny with brands including Gatorade, Pepsi, Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, and Anheuser Busch. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.