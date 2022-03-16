ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I got way too involved in the story!' Chelsea Clinton's journalist mother-in-law recalls how she became first single US woman to adopt internationally after falling in love with seven-year-old girl while reporting on Korean orphans in 1970

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

An ex-journalist and former US Representative for the state of Pennsylvania has opened up about her journey to becoming a mother — which happened in 1970, when she became the first single American woman to adopt a child internationally.

Marjorie Margolies, 79, was a reporter for WCAU in Philadelphia working on stories about children who were considered 'hard to place' when she connected with an adoption agency that specialized in Korean orphans.

She ended up traveling to Korea for the coverage, which where she met an orphaned seven-year-old girl named Lee Heh Kyung — who immediately won her over.

'I got way too involved in the story,' she admitted to Katie Couric Media.

Margolies adopted Lee Heh, and two years later adopted another daughter, six-year-old Holly, from Vietnam.

Now Margolies — whose biological son Marc is married to first daughter Chelsea Clinton — is sharing stories about her family in her new memoir, And How Are The Children?: Timeless Lessons from the Frontlines of Motherhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtFbh_0egoX7M000
Former US Representative Marjorie Margolies, 79, claims to be the first single woman in the US to adopt internationally (pictured in 2016)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ajAA_0egoX7M000
She adopted Lee Heh from Korea in 1970 and Holly from Vietnam in 1994. She had been turned away from US adoption agencies who wouldn't work with her as a single woman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ll7eB_0egoX7M000
She was a reporter for WCAU in Philadelphia working on stories about children who were considered 'hard to place' when she adopted Lee Heh

Margolies, who turned 28 in June 1970, told the Today show this week that she was sure that she wanted to be a mother — but less sure if marriage was the cards.

'I knew I wanted to parent,' she said. 'I didn’t know if and when I would marry.'

She started looking into adoption when she was 25, but said agencies refused to work with a single woman.

'I ran into a lot of opposition. The adoption agencies basically said no,' she told UPI.

Then, while working as a reporter at WCAU, she was doing a series of stories on kids that adoption agencies considered 'hard to place' for a number of reasons.

'Many of them were African American, and local agencies strongly preferred to place these with a family of their own racial background,' she recalled to KCM.

'I also did a series on Korean adoptees who had settled in the Philadelphia area and got way too involved in the story, thinking I could adopt one of these children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4LyT_0egoX7M000
'I did a series on Korean adoptees who had settled in the Philadelphia area and got way too involved in the story, thinking I could adopt one of these children,' she recalled
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BX9bI_0egoX7M000
'I wasn't kidding anybody. They knew that not only did I want to do the story, but I wanted to adopt. It was an excuse to get over there, and it worked,' she said

'These Korean orphans were handled by an adoption agency called Holt from Eugene, Oregon. I reached out to Holt, and they kindly decided to gamble on me,' she said.

She did admit to her bosses at the time that she had personal reasons for wanting to cover the story.

'I wasn't kidding anybody. They knew that not only did I want to do the story, but I wanted to adopt. It was an excuse to get over there, and it worked,' she said.

'I ended up doing a follow-up story in Korea on these children, and as I was getting ready to leave they asked me if I would like to meet a child whom they had picked for me,' she said.

Enter Lee Heh, who was seven in 1970.

'(She) stuck out her hand (and) said, "How do you do," and that was the only thing she knew how to say,' Margolies said, adding that the little girl 'made a graceful adjustment to life' in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebSDd_0egoX7M000
In 1974, Margolies was in Vietnam for another story when she adopted her second child, Holly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vulO_0egoX7M000
Already a smoker at just six years old - and a pickpocket to boot - Holly had a harder adjustment after being adopted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnB6O_0egoX7M000
She and her mom eventually grew close and remained so until her death in 2016 at age 48

'I think I was the first single woman in the United States to adopt a child,' she told UPI in 1985.

About three years later, in 1974, Margolies was in Vietnam for another story when she adopted her second child, Holly.

Holly was born to a Vietnamese mother and American solider father. Her mother left her at an orphanage in Saigon in 1973.

'They were absolutely convinced that when the Vietcong came down, they were going to kill the mixture children,' Margolies told WPVI in 2012. 'She knew she had to protect her child; that's the reason she gave her up.'

Already a smoker at just six years old — and a pickpocket to boot — Holly had a harder adjustment after being adopted.

'Holly was like receiving a letter bomb,' Margolies said. 'She had been rejected, and she wasn't going to be rejected again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBdqP_0egoX7M000
In 1975, she married Congressman Ed Mezvinsky, who already had four daughters. They went on to have two biological children together, including Chelsea's husband Marc
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nqFX_0egoX7M000
The couple later took in a family of Vietnamese refugees and became legal guardians to the three sons

'My stubbornness, my personality, I was a mess; very dominant, and I beat up people, kids who didn't play with me, had bedwetting problems and all this stuff,' Holly said.

But she and her mom eventually grew close and remained so until her death in 2016 at age 48.

Margolies' family continued to grow. In 1975, she married Congressman Ed Mezvinsky, who already had four daughters.

They went on to have two biological children together: Andrew Mezvinsky and Marc Mezvinsky, who would grow up to marry first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

'When people ask, "Which ones are your real children?" I say, without being flip, "I forget," because they are all ours,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIJxF_0egoX7M000
Margolies was also the first woman to be elected to represent Pennsylvania in the House of Representatives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6dcO_0egoX7M000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vux8z_0egoX7M000
One of her sons, Marc, grew up to marry former first daughter Chelsea Clinton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx44W_0egoX7M000
Margolies is pictured with Marc, Chelsea, and President Clinton in 2012

'Mothering has nothing to do with biologically giving birth. It has to do with caring and sharing and loving and watching a child grow and give.'

She and Mezvinsky, whom she was married to until 2007, also took in a family of five refugees from Vietnam, who lived with them for 25 years. They became legal guardians to the family's three children.

'I could tell you if we ever had guests, Holly would walk in and she’d say, "Are we gonna adopt any of these people?"' Margolies told Today. 'And it was fun. It was fun.'

Margolies was also the first woman to be elected to represent Pennsylvania in the House of Representatives.

#Single Motherhood#Orphans#Adoption Agency#Korean#American
