ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joni Mitchell Gets Her Own SiriusXM Channel Leading Into MusiCares Honor

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVcnR_0egoX6TH00

Click here to read the full article.

Joni Mitchell will be getting her own SiriusXM channel, starting today, pegged to her upcoming pre-Grammys MusiCares honor as that org’s person of the year.

The time-limited Mitchell channel will be on the service in different time frames in its app and satellite iterations. It starts earlier on the SiriusX app, premiering today and running for about a month, through April 14. On the SiriusXM satellite service, it’ll be up for a shorter time — a week — bowing on Channel 105 on March 30 and wrapping up seven days later on April 5.

Both the app and satellite versions of the Mitchell channel encompass the date when the singer-songwriter will be honored by the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity at its annual gala dinner, this time happening in Las Vegas, where the Grammys will also take place two days later.

“Joni Mitchell redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her” said Steve Blatter, senior VP and general manager of music programming at SiriusXM, in a statement. “Not only is this channel an ode to Mitchell’s integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listeners experience.”

In a statement released by the service, Mitchell said, “It’s a thrill to have my own SiriusXM channel.”

The creation of a Mitchell channel comes after the service received some criticism for having vastly more of its dedicated channels devoted to male artists than to women.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Donald Fagen Apologizes to Aimee Mann and Fans for ‘Screwup’ in Dropping Her From Steely Dan Tour

Click here to read the full article. Donald Fagen has responded to Aimee Mann on the matter of her being dropped from the opening slot on Steely Dan’s summer tour, saying that it was a decision he made because he “thought it might not be the best matchup in terms of musical style.” He also apologized for making the decision after Mann had already been announced and advertised for the tour, saying he didn’t realize it had gotten that far. The Steely Dan frontman did rebuff Mann’s suggestion — which had been stated with a question mark — that she’d heard...
MUSIC
Variety

Clive Davis Music and Interview Series, With Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell and More, Coming From Paramount Plus

Click here to read the full article. “Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances,” a four-art series featuring concert clips chosen by and interviews conducted by the legendary music executive, will premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally beginning Wednesday, March 23. In this special miniseries, culled from his virtual 2021 pre-Grammy Gala events, sees Davis taking viewers through some of his favorite musical performances from the last few decades. Viewers will see full concert performances from Tina Turner, the Notorious B.I.G., Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, H.E.R., Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Bee Gees, Alicia Keys with Jay-Z, Joni Mitchell,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dolly Parton Says Joining Rock Hall Would Be Like ‘Putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame’

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday morning, Dolly Parton ventured into the belly of Fox News’ hotbed of propaganda and misinformation, “Fox & Friends,” in an attempt to set the record straight about her decision to decline her likely nomination into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
David Bowie
Person
Bill Evans
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joni Mitchell
Pitchfork

The Rock Hall Needs Dolly Parton More Than Dolly Parton Needs the Rock Hall

On Monday, Dolly Parton announced that she was taking herself out of the running for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rather than participate in the annual hero-worship rigamarole, Parton RSVPed with a firm no thanks. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote in a statement. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”
MUSIC
WBKO

Famed Country Music television producer, Jim Owens, dies at 84

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Country music television producer Jim Owens died Friday at the age of 84 with his wife, Lorianne Crook, at his side at the time of his passing. Billboard reported the death of the famed television producer Saturday, showcasing some of his significant achievements as his television ratings dominated the 1980s and 1990s.
MUSIC
Variety

Judas Priest Guitarist Thanks Dolly Parton, Rock Hall of Fame Competitor, for Wanting to Drop Out

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton’s attempt to drop out of the balloting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has earned a big thank-you from Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner. He’s not exactly a disinterested party: Priest is on the ballot, too, competing with Parton. “I think she recognizes her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s brand is, as well,” said Faulkner on the podcast “Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen,” as reported...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Relive the historic moment Tom Petty and surprise guest Axl Rose duetted on MTV

Even by its own standards, the MTV awards show in 1989 generated an unusual amount of controversy. Comedian Andrew Dice Clay is predictably banned for life by the network after reciting an expletive-filled series of Mother Goose rhymes; Neil Young's This Note's For You clip wins Video Of The Year award despite being previously banned by MTV itself; and backstage, Motley Crue's Vince Neil loiters with intent, eager to kick Izzy Stradlin's ass after an incident in which the Guns N' Roses' man had allegedly assaulted Neil's wife.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Musicares#Grammy Awards#Org#Mitchell Channel#Channel 105#The Recording Academy#Vp
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Elle King, Miranda Lambert Surprised With Platinum Plaques During Ryman Show

Elle King brought her 2022 Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Monday (February 28th) night where she and her latest duet partner, Miranda Lambert, were surprised with RIAA Platinum Certification plaques for their Top 10 smash hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecheyennepost.com

Judas Priest: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction would be a win for metal

Rob Halford says Judas Priest being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would be a "win for heavy metal". The 'Breaking the Law' group have been nominated for the third time, and frontman Rob Halford, 70, admits there is a "distinct lack" of their style of music represented in the Hall of Fame at present.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz411

Joni Mitchell Las Vegas Musicares Tribute Will Get Stephen Stills, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Chaka Khan, Among Stars

Joni Mitchell‘s getting the all star treatment from Musicares. Her big Person of the Year tribute show in Las Vegas is packed with stars. The list includes Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, and St. Vincent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Nat King Cole Asset Rights Purchased by Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group has purchased rights to all assets from the estate of Nat King Cole in a new deal with the singer’s family, it was announced Friday (March 11). Under the agreement, Iconic will “manage, protect, preserve, and expand” Cole’s legacy to new generations. The...
MUSIC
WKYC

Duran Duran maintains lead over Eminem in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote for 2022 induction

CLEVELAND — We continue to keep a close eye on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote leaderboard as the countdown to the announcement of the Class of 2022 continues. The last time we looked on February 16, Duran Duran had surged past Eminem to take first place in the fan balloting. So where are we now? Here are the updated rankings as of 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 7 with 3,248,909 total votes counted:
CLEVELAND, OH
Variety

Shonda Rhimes Gets Her Own Barbie Wearing Dress From Variety Cover

Click here to read the full article. The Barbie world has officially found its way to Shondaland, as legendary television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes earned her own doll replica on Tuesday. As part of Barbie’s International Women’s Day celebration this year, the brand honored 12 female role models from around the world “with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness” — including Rhimes. “I have my own Barbie! Proud to be among the 12 amazing women, all of which are breaking barriers in their respective careers,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram. In images shared by both Barbie and Rhimes of the dolls, the Shondaland founder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
94.5 KATS

Five Reasons Lionel Richie Should Be in the Rock Hall

When Lionel Richie presented the Ahmet Ertegun Award to Clarence Avant during an expletive-laced speech at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, who could have guessed he'd be on the ballot for the first time a little more than three months later?. Of course, Richie is an...
MUSIC
Variety

Why Netflix Is Moving to Collect Fees From Password-Sharing Violators

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is kicking the tires on a new way to extract money from people who have been leeching off someone else’s account. In a test rolling out soon in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — Netflix will prompt members who share their accounts with those outside their households with an option to pay for up to two additional users. The “Extra Member” price in the tests is less than what it would cost to sign up for a separate account: In Costa Rica, for instance, it will be $2.99/month to add...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Dolly Parton Declines Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: ‘I Don’t Feel That I Have Earned That Right’

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton has long been considered the Queen of Country, but the Nashville music titan was on track to earn a new title: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. That is, until Parton bowed out of the race. “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the singer-songwriter wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.” Parton continued, “I do...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Arcade Fire Drop New Single, ‘The Lightning I, II’; New Album Due in May

Click here to read the full article. Nearly five years after the release of their last album, “Everything Now,” the sixth studio album by Arcade Fire, has been confirmed for a May 6, 2022 release via Columbia Records. Titled ‘We,’ the album’s arrival is preceded by first single “The Lightning I, II,” and as a video directed by Emily Kai Bock, which can be seen below. Produced by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich with the group’s Win Butler and & Régine Chassagne, and recorded in multiple locales including New Orleans, El Paso and Mount Desert Island, the album “paradoxically distills ‘the longest we’ve...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy