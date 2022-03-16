ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA says high gas prices likely won't impact Utah travel

By Kelly Vaughen, KUTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — Gas prices continue to climb and there is no end in sight. Many people are changing their day to day driving habits, and thinking ahead to planning future road trips this spring or summer. "Nobody wants to get out and about being that they have to...

