ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

USW says 7 people have died following overnight crash, investigation ongoing

By Erica Miller
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed multiple deaths after...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded. NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County. Weiss said one coach, previously identified […]
ANDREWS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
New Mexico State
County
Andrews County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usw#Traffic Accident#Nexstar#17 Passanger Van
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 injured in officer-involved shooting on Ricks Street

Update (6:15 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding the incident in the 1000 block of Ricks Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to Sunrise Elementary, located at 5123 14th Ave., around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on a call of a domestic violence aggravated […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries reported in Wednesday morning fire near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department provided information regarding a residential structure fire that occurred Wednesday morning near downtown Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters with the department were on scene at a fire at a residence Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of South Taylor. When […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 0 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 36 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported zero new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 36 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported two new COVID-19-related deaths and 24 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,758 cases, 702 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD announces alcohol safety project for Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since the beginning of Spring Break, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) on Wednesday introduced the new “Spring Break Drinking Deterrence” project, which aims to reduce underage drinking in Amarillo. According to a news release from the APD, underage drinking “causes countless incidents where young people are involved in alcohol-related fights, assaults, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy