ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fan throws popcorn at ref, then attacks him at high school basketball game, MN cops say

By Mike Stunson
The State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fan at a high school basketball game in Minnesota faces charges after he was accused of assaulting a referee, according to media reports. The incident occurred Jan. 13 in a boys’ basketball game between Lake Park-Audubon and Win-E-Mac. A foul was called with 50 seconds left in the...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Fan Threw Popcorn Bag At H.S. Basketball Ref, Then Stole His Whistle

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A Detroit Lakes man faces charges for allegedly assaulting a referee during a high school basketball game. Phillip Lokken, 45, faces a fifth-degree assault charge and a disorderly conduct charge in Becker County. According to the complaint, the incident took place at a game between Lake Park-Audubon and Win-E-Mac on Jan. 13. Lokken threw a bag of popcorn at a referee, after he called a foul on a Win-E-Mac player. The referee kicked Lokken out of the gym, but Lokken flipped the ref off and approached him on the court. Lokken then allegedly grabbed the referee’s whistle and shirt and tore the whistle off the lanyard. Lokken told police that the referee had been making “bulls**t calls all night,” the complaint says. Both the assault and disorderly conduct charges are misdemeanors, and come with a maximum sentence of 90 days in prison, if Lokken is convicted.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
wcbu.org

Several arrests made after fight outside BU's Renaissance Coliseum following high school basketball game

Several arrests were made Wednesday night after a large fight broke out following a high school basketball game on the Bradley University campus. BU Police Chief Brian Joschko said his officers, along with the Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff's Office, and Peoria Public Schools safety officers, responded to the call at Renaissance Coliseum just after 8:45 p.m. Fights broke out both inside the coliseum and in nearby areas outside.
PEORIA, IL
KARE

Minnesota girls state basketball tournament results

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hopkins girls basketball team is looking to bounce back from an early loss in the Class 4A quarterfinals last year. The Royals entered the tournament with a 23-1 record. Hopkins head coach Tara Starks say that her team has a number of offensive options on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Como Park makes it to state

With a 75-72 victory over DeLaSalle in the Section 3AAA girls’ basketball championship game last Thursday evening, St. Paul Como Park’s goal of qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament became a reality. In fact, seniors Kaylynn Asberry, Cloey Dmytruk, Jada James, Ronnie Porter and Shakyla Walker predicted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

MSHSL Class 3A State Girls Basketball Top Seeds Advance

The Austin Packers gave Becker all they wanted and Mankato East prevailed over higher seed Benilde-St. Margaret's in Quarterfinals action at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota Campus. Top seed and #1 ranked defending State Champion Becker got by #7 rated Austin 53-48 and #6 ranked and #5 seed...
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shakopee Sabers Girls’ Basketball Team On Cloud 9 Heading Into State Tourney

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Shakopee girls’ basketball team will play Roseville in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday. How they got there is quite the ride. “I’m still kind of in shock about that it went in,” senior guard Kate Cordes said. The Sabers triumphed in maybe the toughest section in Minnesota, capped with a classic game versus Eden Prairie. “We kind of came out a little nervous. We were down by 10 early,” Cordes said. “It was a close game. I was tired. I think everyone else was tired. But I think we knew that we just had to finish...
SHAKOPEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Win E Mac#Valley News Life#Valley News Live#The Star Tribune
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Basketball Vs. Farmington: By the Numbers

Owatonna and Farmington meet for the Section 1-4A boys basketball championship Friday, March 18 at 6 pm at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester. The winner advances to the MSHSL state tournament which opens on Tuesday, March 22 at Target Center. Radio coverage begins at 5:40 pm on AM...
OWATONNA, MN
WDIO-TV

Send-off to state in Hibbing for two youth hockey teams

Like many towns on the Range, hockey history runs deep in Hibbing and Chisholm. And on Thursday, a significant moment for the record books. For the first time, the towns are sending two youth teams to the state tournament: Bantam A and Peewee A. The Peewee A team is defending...
HIBBING, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy