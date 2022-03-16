ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow bakery donating proceeds to help Ukrainian refugees

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QAFg_0egoWUvv00

LONGMEADOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Every year around this time Cheryl Blonder Catering becomes quite busy in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Purim.

The holiday is often celebrated with triangular pastries known as Hamantaschen. This year, bakers around the world are donating proceeds from their pastery sales to help Ukrainian refugees.

Ludlow church supply drive helps Ukraine refugees, soldiers

“Purim is a time that you do Sadaqah which is giving help to people so what I am doing is giving Sadaqah. Some people are donating part of the proceeds, all of it, I’m donating all of it.” Blonder owner of Cheryl Blonder Catering

Blonder said all of her proceeds will benefit Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ludlow, MA
Longmeadow, MA
Society
City
Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Charity#Ukrainian#Jewish#Purim#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy