Report: Onyemata and Hurst Restructured Contracts Create Additional Cap Space for Saints

By Kyle T. Mosley
 1 day ago

The New Orleans Saints received additional cap space after new restructured contracts with defensive and offensive lineman.

The New Orleans Saints faced a daunting task at the start of the offseason with almost $77M over the NFL salary-cap limit.   Mickey Loomis (GM) and Khai Harley (VP of Football Administration) attacked the project with precision and cut down huge contracts of several of the team's key players

The latest players' contract revisions may have helped New Orleans become compliant with the NFL salary cap limit of $208.2 million.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata and offensive lineman James Hurst are the latest Saints players to agree to have their current contracts reworked. Field Yates reported that New Orleans "created $7.015M by reworking" those players' contracts.

David Onyemata; Credit: New Orleans Saints

Onyemata, 29, in his fifth season, was projected to receive a base salary of $7.5M, a prorated bonus of $4.67M, and roster bonus of $1M totaling a cap hit of $13.17M.

Hurst's total cap hit was estimated at $4.425M with $1.825 base salary, $1.0M prorated bonus, and $1.6M in other bonuses.

OL James Hurst; Credit: New Orleans Saints, Michael C. Hebert

Both linemen are important for New Orleans to retain.  Hurst provided versatility and stability at the offensive tackle position.   Left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to be high on the radar of several NFL teams - including the Saints - as free agency begins this afternoon.

David Onyemata is the anchor in the middle of Dennis Allen's stellar defensive line.  Last season, he served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL PED policy.  The Saints missed the "Big O" in the middle at the beginning of the season.  Onyemata played in 11 games and recorded two sacks, 10 QB Hits, 2 TFL, 1 FR, and 34 total tackles upon returning to the lineup.

The NFL free agency period officially begins at 3 PM CT/74 PM ET, per the league office.

