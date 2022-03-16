AAA: Pothole damage cost Michigan drivers $26.5B in 2021 – how to protect your car on crumbling roads

DEARBORN (WWJ) -- A new survey reveals just how much money potholes are costing Michigan drivers.

The report from AAA shows that in 2021, when hitting a pothole, 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage that was significant enough to warrant repairs. The average price for the fix was $600.

In just last year alone, drivers paid $26.5 billion for pothole damage repairs.

Michigan's cycle of heavy snow, freezing temperatures and warming trends lead to cracked and crumbling pavement, which is the perfect environment for potholes to form on roads.

“In many parts of the state, winter roads will likely give way to pothole-laden obstacle courses,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson. “When a vehicle hits a pothole with any kind of force, the tires, wheels and suspension get the brunt of the impact and fixing any of those items may be pricey.”

AAA noted that the moisture collects in crevices and as temperatures fluctuate, it expands and contracts due to freezing and thawing. This then breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in a pothole.

The Auto Club Group said that even though area road crews have been working overtime to fill the potholes, there are still plenty of them across Metro Detroit.

AAA offers Michigan drivers the following tips to help them protect their cars from pothole damage:

• Be aware on roadways -- what may look like a slight puddle of water could be a deep pothole.

• Have your tires checked to make sure they are properly inflated. Maintaining the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure is the best shield between your vehicle and a pothole.

• Make a point of checking the road ahead for potholes. If alert, a driver may have time to avoid potholes, so it’s important to stay focused on the road and not have any distractions inside or outside the vehicle. Also, before swerving to avoid a pothole, check surrounding traffic to ensure this won’t cause a collision or endanger nearby pedestrians or cyclists.

• Slow down - If a pothole cannot be avoided, reduce speed safely being sure to check the rearview mirror before any abrupt braking. Hitting a pothole at higher speeds greatly increases the chance of damage to tires, wheels and suspension components.

• If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you detect something is off with your vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.