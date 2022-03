SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Shakopee girls’ basketball team will play Roseville in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday. How they got there is quite the ride. “I’m still kind of in shock about that it went in,” senior guard Kate Cordes said. The Sabers triumphed in maybe the toughest section in Minnesota, capped with a classic game versus Eden Prairie. “We kind of came out a little nervous. We were down by 10 early,” Cordes said. “It was a close game. I was tired. I think everyone else was tired. But I think we knew that we just had to finish...

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO