Last week, Texas governor, Republican Greg Abbott, called for professionals “who have direct contact with children” or are mandated reporters to report child abuse on parents of transgender youth who seek out and receive gender-affirming medical treatment for their kids. His call, though not exactly a legally binding order, has led to investigations into transgender youth’s medical care. Now the state is being sued to put a legal end to the investigations. Here’s what you need to know.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO