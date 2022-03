UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall will be fighting this weekend in London at UFC Fight Night 204. The 28 year old Manchester native will be part of the main event at the O2 Arena Saturday when he battles the 33 year old Alexander Volkov. It’s undoubtedly an intense moment, one that may well spell the future for each man. Aspinall, however, exudes confidence, and some of that confidence apparently comes from WBC and lineal heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury. “At Wednesday’s media day,” wrote MMA Fighting, “Aspinall spoke about how past training sessions with heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury took his career to another level.”

UFC ・ 10 HOURS AGO