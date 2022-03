Right now, Ed Sheeran is in the midst of a copyright trial over his monster hit “Shape Of You,” which was the biggest-selling single around the world in 2017. The songwriter Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue claim that they sent Sheeran their 2015 track “Oh I,” which Chokri recorded under the name Sami Switch, and they believe that “Shape Of You” borrows significant elements of “Shape Of You” from “Oh I.” Yesterday, testifying in front of a High Court in London, Sheeran disputed Chokri and O’Donoghue’s claims, and he also discussed his collaborative songwriting process. Along the way, he dropped a bit of a news bomb.

