Ricketts family launches bid for soccer club Chelsea
By Rob Harris
Chicago Sun-Times
1 day ago
LONDON — The owners of the Cubs said Wednesday that they will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea. The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by...
CHELSEA issued a humiliating U-turn by removing their request for Saturday's FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors. As part of their ongoing sanctions, the Blues were banned from selling any more away tickets for the Riverside on Saturday evening. Blues chiefs had pleaded with the...
Joe Cole has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his dignified handling of a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge. The German has fronted up and answered difficult questions while others at Stamford Bridge refuse to put their head above the parapet. Owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by...
GIANLUCA VIALLI'S company Tifosy has been appointed as the lead advisor for Nick Candy's bid to buy Chelsea. The British billionaire emerged as an interested party earlier this month. Candy is reportedly willing to offer Roman Abramovich £2.5billion for the club, including £1.5bn to be spent renovating Stamford Bridge....
CHELSEA fans chanted Roman Abramovich songs before clashing with police in Lille ahead of their Champions League tie. French cops threw on full riot gear as they looked to contain the violence close to the train station. Around 6.30pm local time - two-and-a-half hours before kick off - police swarmed...
Holders Chelsea made light of their off-pitch problems to reach the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Lille 2-1 away on Wednesday to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.The Premier League side, playing amid sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, eased through thanks to goals by Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta.French champions Lille dominated for long spells and opened the scoring thanks to a Burak Yilmaz penalty in the opening half, but lacked precision up front and paid dearly for lapses in concentration.Chelsea, operating on a special licence from the British government that has limited...
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has said he would pay for his own travel to away matches while the Premier League club struggles to operate under government restrictions that have impacted their spending. Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.K. government and the club is operating under a...
SEBASTIAN COE has taken on the Americans bidding to buy Chelsea. Lord Coe threw his weight behind Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium - and would take a seat on the board should they be successful. The head of London’s 2012 Olympics bid hailed former Liverpool chairman Broughton as the perfect...
At the close of business today, Friday, March 18, 2022, at 5pm Eastern Daylight Savings time, Raine Group LLC will rolls down the proverbial curtains and close the bidding window for Chelsea Football Club. Those who have submitted bids by then, will be considered. Those who have not, will not.
The FA Cup is back the weekend for the quarter-finals, with a place in the Wembley semis at stake. Six Premier League sides and two Championship clubs remain in the competition, which will see one quarter-final on Saturday and the other three take place on Sunday. The reigning champions, Leicester City, are already out of the competition but there are still plenty of top-flight heavyweights as well two second-tier side chasing a spot in the Championship play-offs.European champions Chelsea take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside, Premier League champions Manchester City visit Southampton, title contenders Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest, and...
Several rival Chelsea suitors have approached Nick Candy on joining the British property tycoon’s bid for the Stamford Bridge club, the PA news agency understands.Billionaire property developer Candy has the financing in place for his Chelsea bid, which the 49-year-old believes will be a very attractive consortium proposition.Investment fund Citadel is thought to have held talks with Candy on underpinning his bid to buy the Blues.But the lifelong Chelsea fan is understood to be yet to finalise the finer details of his purchase proposal.Roman Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions have accelerated the Russian-Israeli billionaire’s Chelsea sale, with merchant bank the...
Chelsea continue to deal with the fallout of owner Roman Abramovich being disqualified as a director of the club and sanctioned by the UK government for his links to Vladimir Putin after the Russian invasion of Ukraine as prospective buyers circle ahead of Friday’s deadline for a sale. The London billionaire, and Blues fan, Nick Candy has emerged as one of the frontrunners to buy Chelsea and several rival suitors have approached the British property tycoon on joining the bid for the Stamford Bridge club. The UK government initially brought sanctions against Abramovich last Thursday but despite the Russian’s...
