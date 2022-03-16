How the mechanism of photoionization can provide insights into complex molecular potentials

Radix Puerariae (RP), a dry root of Pueraria lobata (Willd.) Ohwi, is used to treat a variety of diseases, including cancer. Several in vitro and in vivo studies have demonstrated the efficacy of RP in the treatment of colon cancer (CC). However, the biological mechanism of RP in the treatment of colon cancer remains unclear. In this study, the active component of RP and its potential molecular mechanism against CC were studied by network pharmacology and enrichment analysis. The methods adopted included screening active ingredients of Chinese medicine, predicting target genes of Chinese medicine and disease, constructing of a protein interaction network, and conducting GO and KEGG enrichment analysis. Finally, the results of network pharmacology were further validated by molecular docking experiments and cell experiments. Eight active constituents and 14 potential protein targets were screened from RP, including EGFR, JAK2 and SRC. The biological mechanism of RP against CC was analysed by studying the relationship between active components, targets, and enrichment pathways. These findings provide a basis for understanding the clinical application of RP in CC.
Comments / 0