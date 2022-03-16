ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Hard Truth distillery in Brown County suggests these cocktails for St. Patrick's Day

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZC7E_0egoTXXt00

An Indiana distillery hopes you'll see green this St. Patrick's Day.

Even if the drink isn't green in color, a special list of Irish drinks could have you saying, "Sláinte!"

Hard Truth Distilling Co., which sits on 325 acres in Nashville, Ind., puts an Irish holiday twist on a few cocktail favorites, each taking advantage of the company's inventory of alcohol. Choice recipes include Hard Truth Gin, Toasted Coconut Rum and Peanut Butter Whiskey.

That's right. Peanut Butter Whiskey.

"Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey is a sweet and rich spirit," writes Ian McCabe, a sales manager for the Big Woods, Quaff ON!, and Hard Truth, on the company's website, "with a superb balance of roasty aromas and salty taste. I mean, it tastes like legit peanut butter."

Apparently, Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey gives the Irish Girl Scout its heart:

Irish Girl Scout

  • 1 oz Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
  • 1 oz McCabe’s Irish Whiskey
  • ½ oz Chocolate Syrup ½ oz Crème de Menthe, mint to garnish

Hard Truth provides a "spirit finder" to help you locate where certain items can be found in your area.

If you love the taste of salted caramel and vanilla buttercream, you might give the Emerald Isle a try. This St. Patrick's Day-themed drink utilizes the Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum, described as having a base of molasses and pure cane sugar.

"(Hard Truth) distill the rum at a low proof to maintain the rich deep notes of molasses," writes Jeff Ellingson in a review on Best Tasting Spirits. "Hand toasted flaked coconut, cane sugar, and natural sea salt are blended before bottling at 42 proof. The aroma is salted caramel and toasted coconut."

Emerald Isle

  • 2 oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
  • 2 oz orange juice, 2 oz pineapple juice
  • ½ oz blue curacao
  • ¼ oz peach schnapps
  • orange wheel to garnish

A favorite after-dinner drink is caffeine with a kick, the Irish Coffee. Hard Truth's version takes advantage of the brand's Maple Bourbon Cream, described by Good Spirits News as having "a touch of oaky bite."

"As soon as you uncork the bottle,'" the review states, "the scent of fresh maple greets your nose along with the enticing aroma of bourbon. The taste is sweet, but not overly so, bringing a balance not often achieved in the 'dessert beverage' category."

Irish Coffee

  • 1 oz McCabe’s Irish Whiskey
  • 8 oz freshly brewed coffee
  • 1 oz Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream
  • whipped cream to garnish

If you want to try a vividly green drink, here's your choice, the Shamrock Sipper, which uses an original item, Hard Truth Gin, with green apple liqueur and green simple syrup.

Shamrock Sipper

  • 2 oz Hard Truth Gin
  • 1 oz green apple liqueur
  • ½ oz green simple syrup
  • ½ oz lime juice
  • soda water
  • green apple slice to garnish

Another suggestion from Hard Truth, using the distillery's gin, is the Luck of the Irish cocktail.

Luck of the Irish

  • 2 oz Hard Truth Gin
  • 1 oz Midori melon liqueur
  • Sierra Mist
  • lemonade
  • lemon wedge to garnish

Pick your favorite, drink responsibility, and if you've tried any of these, ask someone else to drive.

"Sláinte is táinte!"

Comments / 0

#Distillery#St Patrick#Cocktails#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Irish#Hard Truth Distilling Co#Hard Truth Gin#The Big Woods
