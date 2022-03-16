ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a 'ray of light', Foundation CEO says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnPRo_0egoTNxr00

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The release of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a "ray of light and hope" in a time of turmoil, the head of her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Antonio Zappulla said everyone at the Foundation was overjoyed at the news, and Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be welcomed back there whenever she is ready.

"In a time when the world is in turmoil and the news has been consistently bleak, Nazanin's freedom is a ray of light and hope," he said in a statement. "Her reunion with her family cannot come soon enough, and we cannot wait to have her back with us at the Thomson Reuters Foundation whenever she is ready."

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a charity organisation that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe handed over to UK and ‘on way home’ after six years detained in Iran - latest news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reportedly been handed over to a British team at an airport in Tehran and will leave Iran today.The British-Iranian mother and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori both travelled to Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital this morning, according to their lawyer.Iranian state media later reported Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to the UK at the airport, after Tulip Siddiq, her local MP in London, confirmed she had arrived at the airport and was “on her way home”.It comes almost six years after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained in the country, and five years since...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ray Of Light#Charity#British#Reuters News
The Independent

UK’s £400m debt repayment to Iran ‘won’t fund terrorism’, says minister after Nazanin release

The UK government’s £400m debt repayment to Iran has been “ring-fenced” for humanitarian aid and will not fund terrorism, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has said.The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori from Iranian detention follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran – including the eventual payment of an outstanding debt owed by Britain to the regime.Mr Cleverly said British negotiators had made sure that the money would be spent on “significant and meaningful” humanitarian work – saying it had been the only way to comply with international sanctions.“We owed this debt, we accepted that debt....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Family of Anoosheh Ashoori ‘delighted’ following his release from Iran

The family of Anoosheh Ashoori have said they are “delighted” he has been released from Iran and is returning to the UK.Dual national Mr Ashoori, 68, a retired civil engineer, father and husband, was arrested in August 2017 while visiting his elderly mother in Tehran, and was detained in Evin prison.He is returning to Britain along with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after the UK Government settled an outstanding £400 million debt owed to Iran.A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.A statement from Mr Ashoori’s family said: “We are delighted to confirm that Anoosheh has been released...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Briton Morad Tahbaz jailed in Iran for protecting wildlife released on furlough as Nazanin returned to UK

Another British national has been released from prison in Iran after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was allowed to go home to the UK after six years detention. Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz was released from detention and put “on furlough”, foreign secretary Liz Truss said. She said that he was temporarily at home in Iran but with security in place. Mr Tahbaz, who was born in Hammersmith in London, has been described by human rights organisation Amnesty International as a “prisoner of conscience”. He had been kept in Elvin prison in Tehran on charges of espionage after he used cameras to track endangered...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia Fires Official Who Said China Refused to Supply Aircraft Parts

(Reuters) - Russian aviation authorities have fired an official who said last week that China had refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts in the wake of Western sanctions, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources and the official. Valery Kudinov, an official at Russia's Federal Air Transport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe back home as Starmer accuses PM of prolonging Iran detainee’s ordeal – latest news

Boris Johnson’s actions as foreign secretary prolonged Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ordeal in Iran, Keir Starmer has said.In 2017 the now prime minister wrongly stated that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "simply teaching people journalism" while visiting the Middle East country.Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian national, had in fact been visiting family while on holiday.Labour leader Starmer said: "The first thing I'd say is I think, like everybody else, it is fantastic to see Nazanin, Richard and their family reunited - just a very human emotion, I think, has poured out over the last few hours as we've seen those images."I'm sorry to say that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Saudi crown prince meets British PM Johnson in Riyadh - SPA

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the conflict in Ukraine and other regional and international issues, Saudi press agency SPA said. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also attended the meeting in Riyadh, SPA said,...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released ‘after UK paid £400 million debt’, Iran media claims

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released by Iran after the UK paid a £400m debt to Tehran, Iranian state media has reported. Iran’s English language broadcaster Press TV announced Britain had “settled a long-overdue debt of $530million to Tehran”. Fars news agency also said that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had paid Iran the $530million sum “before her release.”The UK government confirmed on Wednesday that they had made a payment of £393.8million in settlement of the 40-year-old debt. The debt was for Chieftain tanks bought by the former Shah of Iran but never delivered after the 1979 Islamic Revolution that removed him from power....
U.K.
The Independent

Hostages like Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘face long journey to normality’

Hostages face a “long journey” back to normality after being released, a charity chief executive said as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to the UK.Lara Symons, 53, chief executive of charity Hostage International, spoke to the PA news agency about some of the struggles the British-Iranian mother-of-one may face after six years in detention in Iran.The charity worker was reunited with her husband Richard Ratcliffe and their seven-year-old daughter Gabriella on Thursday, having been released along with fellow dual-national Anoosheh Ashoori after Britain agreed to settle a £400 million debt from the 1970s.Ms Symons said Hostage International has helped many “trauma hostages”,...
ADVOCACY
KEYT

UK’s Johnson visits Saudi Arabia, seeks more oil output

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to seek increased oil production from the Gulf states to reduce dependence on Russian energy. Johnson calls Saudi Arabia and the UAE “key international partners” in his efforts to wean the West off Russian oil and gas, improve energy security and coordinate action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The controversial visit has sparked an outcry from U.K. lawmakers and rights groups, coming just days after Saudi Arabia said it executed 81 people in a mass execution. Johnson is to meet with meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the United Arab Emirates, then travel to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

BBC reporter chokes up as she announces Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released

A BBC reporter started tearing up live on air after the news broke that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way back to the UK.British-Iranian Nazanin has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, and has finally been given her British passport back.She is now on her way back to the UK and will be returning with fellow British-Iranian detainee, Anoosheh Ashoori.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 - accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, which she denied.Her husband has been fighting tirelessly for her freedom.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe gets passport backJacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn’t own jeans or a t-shirt: ‘Why would I want to?’Watch Kyiv’s skyline live as Ukraine-Russia war continues
ENTERTAINMENT
Science Focus

How small changes to prison food drastically cut inmate violence

Scientific progress is characterised by the transition from the supernatural to the natural, and the mystical to the comparatively mundane. Before the modern era of psychology and neuroscience, mental illness was understood to be evidence of the supernatural: demonic possession, unhappy deities or vengeful curses. Unusual behaviour would be addressed through prayer, penance and exorcism.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Reuters

365K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy