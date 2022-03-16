'Heartstopper' teaser features young LGBTQ romance

March 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Heartstopper.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the teen drama series Wednesday.

Heartstopper is based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novels of the same name. The series follows Charlie and Nick, two students who develop an "unlikely friendship" and "unexpected romance."

"Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves," an official description reads.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor play Charlie and Nick, respectively.

Heartstopper is written by Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn. Lyn will executive produce with Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Ian Canning and Emile Sherman.

The series will premiere April 22 on Netflix.