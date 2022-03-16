ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi crown prince meets British PM Johnson in Riyadh - SPA

 1 day ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, ahead of a meeting at the Royal Court, during a one-day visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the conflict in Ukraine and other regional and international issues, Saudi press agency SPA said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also attended the meeting in Riyadh, SPA said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council on the occasion of the visit.

Johnson, who was in the United Arab Emirates earlier on Wednesday, is on a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra

