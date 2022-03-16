ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Raleigh

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck overnight at the intersection...

www.wral.com

WRAL News

One person dies after Saturday morning crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — One person has died after a Saturday morning crash in Raleigh on Capital Boulevard, according to a Raleigh police officer on the scene. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of US-1 North and South Homestead Drive. US-1 is also known as Capital Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Driver of pickup truck crashes into side of Raleigh home

Raleigh, N.C. — The driver of a truck crashed into a Raleigh home on Saturday. Part of Ramsgate street was closed as investigators worked to clear the scene. No one was injured. The driver was the only person inside the white pickup truck, which appeared to crash into the side of the home and cause a big mess.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Highway 70 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A person on a motorcycle was killed in a crash along Highway 70 in Durham on Friday afternoon. Authorities said a motorcycle rider was traveling east on Highway 70 when a driver in a BMW tried to turn off Angier Avenue onto Highway 70 West when they collided. The crash occurred just after 3 p.m.
DURHAM, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Firefighters extinguish Wendell house fire

Wendell, N.C. — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in the Weathers Hunt neighborhood on Saturday. Several fire departments have responded to the scene near 3712 Marwick Court, including Wake County EMS, the Wendell Fire Department, the Knightdale Fire Department, New Hope Fire Department and Wake Forest Fire Department.
WENDELL, NC
#Traffic Accident
WRAL News

N. Carolina man sought in shooting that that left teens dead

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are looking for a suspect accused in a shooting that left two teenagers dead and four others injured in December. Durham police said in a news release that Keon Rayquan Beal has been indicted on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, The Herald-Sun of Durham reported. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information on where Beal might be.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC deputy fired after caught drunk on off-duty assignment

Hamilton, N.C. — A North Carolina deputy was caught Friday driving his patrol car while impaired on an off-duty assignment. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said another deputy found Hillard Wilson in the parking lot of a Duck-Thru in Hamilton. Local officials reached out to the North Carolina Highway...
HAMILTON, NC
WRAL News

Officials ID man whose car was pushed into river by train

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Authorities have identified the body of a man whose car was struck by a train and pushed into a river in North Carolina. News outlets report, troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded on Jan. 14 to an area near U.S. Highways 29 and 70 in Davidson County, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie said.
LEXINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRAL News

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
WRAL News

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday. It shows...
KENOSHA, WI
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

