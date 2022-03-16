Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Raleigh

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are looking for a suspect accused in a shooting that left two teenagers dead and four others injured in December. Durham police said in a news release that Keon Rayquan Beal has been indicted on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, The Herald-Sun of Durham reported. Police are asking the public to come forward with any information on where Beal might be.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO