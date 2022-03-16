ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Phillies to sign veteran outfielder Kyle Schwarber, ESPN sources say

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Mh4W_0egoSN8u00

Kyle Schwarber has found a new home with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The slugger has agreed to sign with Philadelphia, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Schwarber's reputation soared in 2021 as he produced in a big way after being non-tendered a contract by the Chicago Cubs before the season. He signed with the Washington Nationals, hitting 25 home runs in 72 games for them before being traded to the Boston Red Sox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fg3yx_0egoSN8u00

Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber doubles against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's ALCS Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

On the bigger stage of a pennant race, Schwarber produced again, compiling a .291 batting average in 41 games. The view of him as only a slugger changed in his time with Boston, where he compiled a .957 OPS, helping them to the playoffs while being regarded as a game-changer in their lineup.

Schwarber has improved in the outfield over the course of his career while adding first base to his resume after his stint with Boston. Long term, he'll be a designated hitter who can spot teammates in the outfield or at first.

Schwarber hit 94 home runs in a 3-year span with the Cubs while his batting average slowly rose over time. That all came crashing down in 2020 when he hit just .188 with 11 home runs playing in 59 of 60 games. It led to his non-tender by the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2014.

He's recovered from a knee injury to participate in the 2016 World Series afforded him legendary status in Chicago but also rose expectations. He's a classic slugger who may still have upside at the plate, as he showed in 2021.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Commanders release Giants draft bust

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers has become a free agent. According to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders released Flowers, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Flowers started in 16 games last season with Washington. The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Jesse Rogers
Person
Kyle Schwarber
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
FanSided

Former Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber has a new MLB team again

The Chicago Cubs made a big splash on Wednesday morning. They added Seiya Suzuki out of Japan to come to North America and try and continue being elite at the MLB level. Unfortunately, it came less than 12 hours after Anthony Rizzo signed with the Yankees and right before the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names His Pick For The NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns may have far and away the best record in the NBA, but Stephen A. Smith still isn’t picking them to win it all. On “First Take” today, Stephen A. said he doesn’t foresee any team being able to beat the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs now that they are fully healthy.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Chicago Cubs#The Washington Nationals#The Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros#Ap Photo
MLive.com

Tigers make first 2 cuts of spring training

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ty Madden and Dylan Smith got an invitation to Major League spring training before they pitched a single inning of professional baseball. The invitation didn’t last long. Madden and Smith became the first two cuts of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, two days before the Tigers...
MLB
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2022 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge vaccine question looms over 2022 Yankees season

It’s almost impossible to believe that fate has found a new way to derail the Yankees‘ pursuit of a championship, but the sequel to “Coronavirus Ruins Gerrit Cole’s First Season” and “Cloud of Bugs Ends 2007 Title Run” seems just as unpleasant. As...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
MLB
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
84K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy