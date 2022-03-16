Man crushed to death by vehicle in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL) — A man is dead after first responders say he was crushed by a vehicle at home in Auburn.

The body was located Tuesday morning at a residence along East Thach Ave and South Brookwood.

Coroner Bill Harris confirms the body was found Tuesday underneath a truck at a home along East Thach Avenue and South Brookside. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle rolled over the man, pinning him.

The victim’s body is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

