Man crushed to death by vehicle in Auburn

By Elizabeth White
 1 day ago

AUBURN, Ala. ( WRBL) — A man is dead after first responders say he was crushed by a vehicle at home in Auburn.

The body was located Tuesday morning at a residence along East Thach Ave and South Brookwood.

Prosecutors: Alabama man strangled mother after discovering she spent all of her inheritance

Coroner Bill Harris confirms the body was found Tuesday underneath a truck at a home along East Thach Avenue and South Brookside. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle rolled over the man, pinning him.

The victim’s body is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

