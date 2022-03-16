Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 104 additional positive tests for COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 16.

Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 71 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, six in Crawford County, six in Harrison County, nine in Mills County, one in Page County, two in Cass County, two in Shelby County, three in Montgomery County, one in Fremont County, two in Audubon County and one in Adams County.

IDPH also reports one additional death each in Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties.

Listed below is the total number of positive tests per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 27,684 (310 deaths)

Crawford- 4,988 (53 deaths)

Harrison- 3,826 (93 deaths)

Mills- 3,827 (42 deaths)

Page- 3,644 (46 deaths)

Cass- 3,220 (76 deaths)

Shelby- 2,924 (51 deaths)

Montgomery- 2,408 (52 deaths)

Fremont- 1,512 (24 deaths)

Audubon- 1,206 (19 deaths)

Adams- 883 (13 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports no additional positive tests in Guthrie County, (2,582 total positive tests) (44 deaths) and two additional positive cases in Adair County, (1,805 total positive tests) (50 deaths).

More information can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/COVID-19-Reporting