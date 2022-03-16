ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCT1M_0egoR9uC00

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 104 additional positive tests for COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, March 9 through Wednesday, March 16.

Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 71 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, six in Crawford County, six in Harrison County, nine in Mills County, one in Page County, two in Cass County, two in Shelby County, three in Montgomery County, one in Fremont County, two in Audubon County and one in Adams County.

IDPH also reports one additional death each in Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties.

Listed below is the total number of positive tests per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 27,684 (310 deaths)

Crawford- 4,988 (53 deaths)

Harrison- 3,826 (93 deaths)

Mills- 3,827 (42 deaths)

Page- 3,644 (46 deaths)

Cass- 3,220 (76 deaths)

Shelby- 2,924 (51 deaths)

Montgomery- 2,408 (52 deaths)

Fremont- 1,512 (24 deaths)

Audubon- 1,206 (19 deaths)

Adams- 883 (13 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports no additional positive tests in Guthrie County, (2,582 total positive tests) (44 deaths) and two additional positive cases in Adair County, (1,805 total positive tests) (50 deaths).

More information can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/COVID-19-Reporting

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Second Case Of Bird Flu Found In Buena Vista County

(Buena Vista County, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed a second positive case of bird flu in Buena Vista County. The virus was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens. This is the second confirmed case in Buena Vista County — the first case was in a commercial turkey flock on March 6th. A confirmed case was also found in a commercial laying chicken flock in Taylor County on March 10th.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Transit Agency Celebrates Transit Driver Appreciation Day

(Atlantic) Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) celebrated Transit Driver Appreciation Day on Friday, March 18. The unofficial holiday, observed each year on March 18, recognizes the men and women who ensure safe travel for millions of Americans. This year’s celebration comes on the heels of the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been especially stressful for essential workers due to the increased risk they encounter on the job and their roles enforcing state, federal, and local safety measures to keep their passengers safe.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mike Kolbe announces Run for Shelby County Supervisor

(Harlan) Harlan Mayor Mike Kolbe resigned his position effective March 31, and will begin his campaign for Shelby County Supervisor. Kolbe, running on the Republican ticket, has served on numerous local and county-wide committees and boards during the past 39 years, including the past eight years as a Harlan City Council member and Mayor. He currently sits on the Shelby Co. Trails and Shelby Co. Wellness Alliance committees. He also serves on the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) Small Business Revolving Loan Fund Committee, and is a past board member and chairperson of the SWIPCO Board.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Linda Bills hired as Audubon County Secondary Roads Office Manager

(Audubon) During their weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a new hire for the Secondary Roads Department. Linda Bills will serve as the Office Manager. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen was pleased with the pool of candidates for the position. “I thought that was going to be a big task, but we actually had some really good applicants.” Sorensen says County Engineer Mitch Rydl had to, “Try and make a selection from a hard choice. He chose Linda Bills.” Sorensen adds, “She comes over from Farm Services. Very good, she has a lot of skills that she’ll bring with her and she’ll be able to fill that position very well right off the bat.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Pottawattamie County, IA
Government
Pottawattamie County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Cass County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Cass County, IA
Health
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Pottawattamie County, IA
County
Cass County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Safe Harbor Law Now Eligible For Debate In Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa could be poised to join 27 other states that have so-called “Safe Harbor” laws for victims of human trafficking. Karl Schilling of the Iowa Organization for Victim Assistance says while he’s worked with victims for more than 30 years, he’s still stunned by the depravity and brutality of human traffickers. Advocates say the bill will help turn victims into survivors and give them immunity to testify against sex traffickers. The bill is eligible for debate in the Iowa Senate. It passed the House on a 95 to one vote earlier this month.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

SE Iowa Couple Charged With Animal Neglect

(Argyle, IA) — A southeast Iowa couple has been charged with seven counts of animal neglect after dozens of dogs and hamsters were rescued from their home last month. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says the smell of urine was overpowering inside the Lee County home. Forty-two dogs and 40 hamsters were rescued three weeks ago. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says David and Gina Sams were told to clean up and organize their property last month. They were arrested after a welfare check this week.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marshalltown Schools Reach Settlement In School Bus Incident

(Marshalltown, IA) — The Marshalltown school district is agreeing to pay 25-thousand dollars the to family of a student who was allegedly injured by a school bus aide. The case involved Sandra Lurvey was fired from her position as a school bus aide for the district after she allegedly confronted a special needs student who had taken off her coat on the bus on January 30th, 2020. Marshalltown school superintendent Theron Schutte said the situation was unfortunate, and it made the most sense from the district’s perspective to offer a settlement to avoid further litigation.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health Reports#Idph#Cass#Audubon 1 206
Western Iowa Today

Volunteer Health Insurance Counselors needed

(Atlantic) Across the state, over 350 trained volunteer counselors assist thousands of Iowans each year to understand their Medicare benefits and avoid health insurance fraud through individual counseling sessions and community education. Cass Health is currently searching for individuals interested in serving as SHIIP counselors. Who makes a good counselor?...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors discuss HVAC system

(Audubon) A discussion on when to replace the HVAC system in the Audubon County Courthouse was held this week by the Board of Supervisors. The current steam system is outdated, but the project may have to be delayed until next year depending on how quickly a crew could finish the work. “We are about a month and a half behind our initial schedule as far as getting bid letting done and we were wondering if we were pushing it too much and need to hold off a year. It would of course have to be done and installed before October so that we can heat the court house in the winter. Once we start tearing things out in the old system with the old steam pipes we are kind of committed and it has to be operational.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lane closures on U.S. 34 west of Red Oak begin Friday

(Creston) A bridge deck and joint repair project on U.S 34 west of Red Oak between Iowa 48 and Montgomery County Road M-37 will require reducing traffic to one lane controlled with temporary traffic signals beginning on Friday, March 18, until Friday, April 15, weather permitting. The Iowa Department of...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

State To Invest $100M In Air Transportation System

(Des Moines, IA) — The eight commercial airports in Iowa are eligible for 100-million dollars in funding to support modernization and expansion projects. The money could be used for terminal construction and renovations, new parking structures, and new hangars. The money is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan and will be administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa’s airports are “essential for state tourism, business growth and development, and economic prosperity.”
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Western Iowa Today

House Passes Bill Prohibitive Restrictions On Religious Institutions

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House has passed on a 93 to one vote that would prohibit state and local officials from imposing restrictions on religious institutions, like churches, that aren’t imposed on businesses and other secular institutions. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of Orange City says it’s a response to things that happened during the pandemic. The only Democrat to speak during House debate called it a good bill and he encouraged other Democrats to vote yes. Similar legislation is pending in the Iowa Senate.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on warrants. Dale Clifford Greedy, 55, of Sidney, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $20,000. Brandon Heath Smith, 37, of Glenwood, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation....
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Debate On COVID Vaccine Ban Derailed

(Des Moines, IA) — Twelve House Republicans joined with Democrats in voting against even starting debate on a plan to ban COVID vaccine requirements in businesses, schools, and government agencies. The proposal would prohibit hiring and firing decisions that are based on an employee’s COVID vaccination status unless federal regulations require it. And half of a 50-thousand-dollar state fine for a COVID-related firing would be paid to the fired employee. A spokesperson for G-O-P leaders says there was an understanding that 51 Republicans would vote to start debate on that plan, but when votes were cast, there were only 48.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve FY23 Budget, Elected Officials Compensation, and Secondary Roads Bargaining Agreement

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved the Elected Officials Compensation at their meeting this morning. The Compensation Board had recommended a six percent increase for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney and Supervisors and 26-percent increase for the Sheriff. The Supervisors approved a three-percent increase for Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney and Supervisors and a 13-percent increase for the County Sheriff.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Congresswomen Send Joint Letter To National Weather Service About Warnings

(Washington, DC) — Two Iowa congresswomen have sent a joint letter to the National Weather Service about delayed warnings concerning the deadly March 5th tornadoes. US Representatives Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, and Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, are asking for information about the specific steps the agency is going to take to fix the issues. They also want Acting Director Mary Erickson to explain what caused the delays in getting notifications to people when the storms were approaching. Several alerts were delayed by as much as two-to-seven minutes – though the delays didn’t apparently play a role in the fatalities suffered.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Polk County Man Jailed on Multiple Charges in Adams County

(Corning) A Des Moines man faces charges connected to an accident on Saturday in Adams County. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year old Christopher Michael Fasce following the crash at 8th and Benton in Corning. Authorities charged Fasce with Interference with Official Acts, Failure to Maintain Control, Careless Driving, Open Container, and Failure to Provided Proof of Financial Liability. Officers transported Fasce to the Adams County Jail and held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a Magistrate. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident, and further charges are pending.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Increased Traffic Enforcement on US Highway 20 for St. Patrick’s Day

(Fort Dodge, IA) – It’s the day for the wearin’ of the green, but some Iowans will be seeing red and blue if they don’t make smart choices. Iowa State Trooper Paul Gardner, who’s based in Fort Dodge, says law officers across Iowa will be focused on U-S Highway 20 today (Thursday) as part of a special traffic enforcement program. They’ll be looking for excessive speeders, people not wearing their seat belts, distracted drivers, and of course drunk drivers. Gardner says they chose Highway 20 because there have been 33 traffic deaths on that road over the past five years, and 13 of those deaths were alcohol-related. He reminds revelers not to get behind the wheel but to first designate a driver or call a cab or a ride.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak woman arrested on a warrant

(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristen M. Hughes, 52, of Red Oak, this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Disorderly Conduct-Loud Raucous Noise. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she was held on $2,000 cash bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy