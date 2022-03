CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns need two things from a quarterback. That could come from the same quarterback, or it could come from two different quarterbacks. One is a quarterback who can win in 2022. The other is a franchise quarterback for the long haul. In ideal circumstances, maybe Baker Mayfield could have been the first, even if it appears the Browns have decided (probably correctly) that he’s not the second.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO