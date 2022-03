Spoiler alert! The following story discusses the Hometown Dates episode of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Viewers never really know what to expect when the Hometown Dates come around on The Bachelor. Without the other contestants fighting for attention, we have to rely on the families for our drama, and that could mean anything! Will they be supportive? Belligerent? Chugging champagne? Will the couple even make it into the house? Usually, though, there’s one or two relatives who stand out, and that certainly was the case for Clayton Echard, as Rachel Recchia’s dad and Gabby Windey’s grandfather totally stole the show.

