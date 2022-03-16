If Tiger Global shows up, will there be new stripes in early-stage?

Payments giant Stripe now supports crypto businesses, including cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallets, and NFT marketplaces. The news was shared by company cofounder John Collison via Twitter Thursday, along with a link to a page explaining Stripe’s use cases in the Web3 universe. A rundown: For exchanges, it lets platforms process payments in global fiat currencies smoothly, as well as pay out fiat in more than 45 countries. For digital wallets, it provides a sleek API that allows users to track and manage their Bitcoin, Ether, and Bored Apes on handy widgets. And for NFT marketplaces, they can leverage Stripe’s Identity feature to quickly verify the authenticity of identity documents from 33 countries, in order to vet buyers and sellers.
Comments / 0