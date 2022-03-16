ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

If Tiger Global shows up, will there be new stripes in early-stage?

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: Will...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

NZVC creates fund for early-stage New Zealand ventures

Pavlyukovskyy, who was born in Ukraine and grew up in the United States, came to New Zealand as part of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship visa program just as the country closed the border during the global pandemic. He had previously exited edtech company Piper and was traveling around to other...
WORLD
TechCrunch

It’s pivot season for early-stage startups

Late-stage tech startups are facing a changing public market environment, but their early-stage counterparts are in a different world altogether. The cohort has had access to ample capital in recent quarters, giving them a bubble of venture capital that somewhat protects them from rapid changes in the greater economy. While...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Sorenson Ventures keeps focus on enterprise with new $150M fund

Company co-founder and partner Rob Rueckert said he and co-founder Ken Elefant each brought more than 15 years of investing experience when they launched the firm five years ago. Rueckert came from Intel Capital, while Elefant had stints at Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. Both were focused on B2B companies, and Rueckert sees that experience as a key differentiator for his firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startups Weekly#Tiger Global#Softbank#Angellist
TechCrunch

SPAC is a four-letter word again

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week saw Equity back on the live-taping game, with Mary Ann, Natasha and Alex gathering with Grace and the TechCrunch video team (shoutout Julio and Yashad!) to chat through the week’s news. Naturally we had to cut like all hell, but we had a simply terrific time traipsing through the following items:
MARKETS
TechCrunch

A rough draft of the teetering startup landscape heading into Q2

It’s worth remembering just how wild the last two years have been in startup land. Back in early 2020, as the pandemic barreled into a number of sectors, layoffs swept the startup industry. The cuts were so frequent that a tracker was built to keep tabs on the carnage. Then, as we all recall, investors realized that the tech industry was going to excel during a period of working from home, and here at TechCrunch, we swapped tabulating the latest startup staffing cuts for tracking an accelerating IPO market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
pymnts

UK-Based Open Finance Partnership Platform mmob Raises $6.6M

Mmob, the London-based embedded finance network, has completed a 5 million pound ($6.58 million) seed funding round, the company announced Wednesday (March 9) in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. This round of funding is expected to allow the company to expand in the U.K. and Malaysia, the company said.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Why Gusto is hiring a head of Remote Experience

The decision to go totally hybrid is now commonplace in the tech industry. But Gusto realized early on that pulling this off would be complex. To help ease the transition, the HR software company is hiring a head of Remote Experience. Gusto isn't the first to hire a head of...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How to pitch me: 4 VCs share what they’re looking for in March 2022

But the rules are different in startup-land: although there are basic best practices for putting together a pitch deck or term sheet, there are no hard rules for approaching potential investors. For some, a LinkedIn DM may be an appropriate way to get their attention, but others may filter notes from unknown senders into their spam folder. Likewise, some investors may ask to review your deck in detail; others may prefer a probing one-on-one conversation.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Everyone is going to launch a fund that backs other funds

While fund of funds isn’t a new strategy, it’s one that is gaining significant steam in a softening late-stage market and a rush to back the best pre-seed companies out there. Recent efforts from Tiger Global Management and Seven Seven Six — Alexis Ohanian and Katelin Holloway’s venture capital firm — show just how much attention is going toward emerging fund managers.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Luno launches investment arm to back over 200 fintech and crypto/web3 startups yearly

The fund will leverage DCG’s seven-year experience of backing web3, DeFi and crypto startups as it looks to expand its investment activity to reach more early-stage businesses at pre-seed and seed. Also, scaling this investment effort will require a ‘localized’ approach, particularly in a highly competitive venture environment. Luno...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: African mobility fintech Moove raises $105M in Series A2

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, March 14, 2022! This week I am writing to you from New Orleans, where I am busy – when not writing – eating everything in sight. I bring that up as getting around is something that many of us are now doing a bit more of. Which means we’re mobile once again. And that’s a great segue to remind you that you can still save some money with early-bird tickets to our upcoming Sessions: Mobility event.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The inevitable codification of Silicon Valley’s relationships

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha is running the show, which means we’re returning to our private market focus and, for the fun of it, reminding you all that Pete Davidson is getting high soon.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Stripe banks on crypto with new features for blockchain businesses

Payments giant Stripe now supports crypto businesses, including cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallets, and NFT marketplaces. The news was shared by company cofounder John Collison via Twitter Thursday, along with a link to a page explaining Stripe’s use cases in the Web3 universe. A rundown: For exchanges, it lets platforms process payments in global fiat currencies smoothly, as well as pay out fiat in more than 45 countries. For digital wallets, it provides a sleek API that allows users to track and manage their Bitcoin, Ether, and Bored Apes on handy widgets. And for NFT marketplaces, they can leverage Stripe’s Identity feature to quickly verify the authenticity of identity documents from 33 countries, in order to vet buyers and sellers.
MARKETS
Inc.com

3 Actions That'll Help You Brainstorm Big Ideas

Innovation is the lifeblood of entrepreneurship. Many of the most successful companies today came about because someone had a big idea or was able to come up with a new twist on an old way of doing things. Of course, plenty of would-be business owners find themselves wondering how they can generate a big idea in the first place. The task can seem daunting, to say the least.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How much is ‘link in bio’ real estate worth? Linktree’s new valuation says $1.3 billion

“We started back in 2016 with a really clear use case to solve this problem for musicians and artists that needed a better way to link out of socials to all their different revenue streams, and we really needed to unify that experience for them to help drive monetization,” Zaccaria told TechCrunch. “There was nothing else like [Linktree] that existed. We created this category.”
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy