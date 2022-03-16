ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A46 murder probe: Further arrests after two die in crash

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men died in a crash on a dual carriageway. Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died on the...

www.bbc.com

Related
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed

A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed. Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020. Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester...
ACCIDENTS
WSMV

Two people die after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Coffee County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two passengers in a car died after the driver lost control and wreck after Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney General Craig Northcott said. Northcott said a trooper saw the car driven by Dane Angelo Fearron, 19,...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Oxfordshire#A46#Leicestershire Police#Skoda#Lingdale Close#Bbc East Midlands#Instagram
The Independent

Children of divorced couple found stabbed to death 15 miles apart ‘devastated’

The children of an ex-husband and wife found dead in different parts of Gloucestershire have said they are “devastated”. Clive and Valerie Warrington, 67 and 73, are thought to have been murdered.The body of Mr Warrington was discovered at Sherborne Place in the centre of Cheltenham after police were called to reports of a serious assault at 6.25am on Wednesday.Ms Warrington was found dead a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles away.Both had suffered stab wounds. Detectives have linked the two killings.In a statement released on Thursday, their children said: “We are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague 'downed a bottle of red wine in 17 seconds and slept under bin bags on a night out two years before he vanished', an inquest heard today. Police believe Mr McKeague, who was 23 when he disappeared, climbed into a bin behind Greggs which was then tipped into a Biffa waste lorry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Two Sisters Die After Driver Crashes Car On New York City Highway

Two sisters died in New York City on Friday morning after the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a highway median. According ABC 7 , the two siblings, Kesha Montez, 35, and Monhougane Robinson, 29, were passengers in a white 2006 Infiniti M35 . The driver Daquan Allen, 33, lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete median on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Drive in Manhattan‘s Upper East Side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Ducklington Lake: Nicole Sanders died in 'very tragic incident'

A "happy and funny" teenager drowned in a lake after slipping on a rock but the circumstances that led to her death remain unclear, an inquest heard. Nicole Sanders, 13, from Witney, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 18 July last year after being pulled from Ducklington Lake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby dies after ‘medical episode’ as man, 77, and woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of assault

An elderly man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a baby died four days after being taken to hospital.Police were called to reports that an infant had suffered a medical episode at an address in Burnley, east Lancashire on 1 March.The toddler, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment but he died four days later on 5 March.A 77 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman, both from Burnley, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.The man and woman have since been bailed, Lancashire Police said.The child’s family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police bodycam footage shows Anthony Russell arrest

Police have released footage of the moment Anthony Russell was arrested in Staffordshire after killing three people in Coventry and Leamington Spa. The 39-year-old admitted murdering Julie Williams, her son David Williams and 31-year-old Nicole McGregor. He was also found guilty of raping Ms McGregor after a trial at Warwick...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLD-TV

Two die in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday, March 8, on I-19 near Canoa Road. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, seven people were in the vehicle. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ
BBC

Tributes to grandmother killed in Bulkington crash

Tributes have been paid to a "treasured mum and a devoted and energetic grandma" who died in a suspected hit-and-run. Jenny Chilton, 73, died in hospital after being hit at the junction of Winterton Road and New Street in Bulkington, Warwickshire, at about 19:00 GMT on Wednesday. Her family said...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Five charged after man found dead

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A post-mortem examination found he died due to serious injuries,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

