Reward Enhanced In Murder Case Of 52-Year-Old Florida Woman

A reward has been enhanced to up to $9,500 to help solve the murder of Florida woman Erin Hindes.

On January 6, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m., police discovered the body of 52-year old Erin Elizabeth Hindes in a vacant lot located at 4 Maples St. NW. in Fort Walton Beach.

The district’s Medical Examiner`s Office ruled the cause of death was multiple blunt traumatic injuries.

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward. In addition to the reward offered by Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, an enhanced reward of up to $6,500 is available through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of Attorney General.

The tip must come through the Crime Stoppers program in order to be eligible for the additional funds.

