Tony Marchi dead at 89: Ex-Tottenham captain and double-winning ace passes away with tribute planned for West Ham clash

TOTTENHAM have announced the death of former captain Tony Marchi.

The midfielder had two spells at the north London club making 232 appearances.

Marchi made 232 appearances for Tottenham Credit: REX FEATURES

Marchi played a key role in Spurs' 1961 Football League triumph as well as their 193 European Cup winners' Cup success.

On Marchi, who started his career at Spurs as a junior, Tottenham said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Tony Marchi.

"A former captain of the Club in the 1950s and part of our 1961 Football League and 1963 European Cup Winners’ Cup-winning squads, Tony passed away at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford on Tuesday evening (15 March). He was 89."

Marchi spent two years of his playing career in Italy with Vicenza and Torino.

He made 59 appearances across both teams but returned to Spurs in 1959.

Marchi then went on to make a further 101 appearances for Tottenham before moving into management.

More to follow...