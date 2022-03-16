ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tony Marchi dead at 89: Ex-Tottenham captain and double-winning ace passes away with tribute planned for West Ham clash

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

TOTTENHAM have announced the death of former captain Tony Marchi.

The midfielder had two spells at the north London club making 232 appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsCvN_0egoPU2Y00
Marchi made 232 appearances for Tottenham Credit: REX FEATURES

Marchi played a key role in Spurs' 1961 Football League triumph as well as their 193 European Cup winners' Cup success.

On Marchi, who started his career at Spurs as a junior, Tottenham said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Tony Marchi.

"A former captain of the Club in the 1950s and part of our 1961 Football League and 1963 European Cup Winners’ Cup-winning squads, Tony passed away at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford on Tuesday evening (15 March). He was 89."

Marchi spent two years of his playing career in Italy with Vicenza and Torino.

He made 59 appearances across both teams but returned to Spurs in 1959.

Marchi then went on to make a further 101 appearances for Tottenham before moving into management.

More to follow...

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte calls on Harry Kane and Co to use their 'experience and big talent' to lead Spurs to Champions League qualification as he insists that '100 per cent' is not enough

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has called on Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris to help deliver Champions League qualification. Spurs are outsiders in the race for the top four after Saturday's defeat at Manchester United left them six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. Realistically...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Patterns or Patterns?

It’s now must-win time for Tottenham Hotspur. With many an encouraging sign to be found in their play being offset by consistent inconsistency, this match against a direct rival in the push for European places looms large. After a relatively solid performance that yielded no points against a Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United and an underwhelming showing against Brighton & Hove Albion that handed over 3 points, this is a chance for Spurs to solidify their position in the table in the race for Champions League football with a result against West Ham United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
BBC

Transfer news: Kane move depends on Pochettino future

Manchester United's links with a £90m move for England captain Harry Kane depend on Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino - his former boss at Tottenham Hotspur - becoming the new Red Devils manager. (GiveMeSport), external. The Red Devils have approached Borussia Dortmund over a move for 26-year-old Switzerland defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who will buy Chelsea? The potential new owners of club after Roman Abramovich

The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea is coming to an end. Following sanctions against Abramovich and the freezing of his assets, the UK government are overseeing the move which will see him relinquish control of the club he purchased in 2003.After handing over stewardship of the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, Abramovich said that selling the club was in “the best interest of the fans, employees, sponsors and partners”. A statement from Abramovich continued: “I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Cup#London Club#Italy#North London#Ex Tottenham#Spurs#Football League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Southend United 0-3 Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham brought Southend's unbeaten National League run to an end with a comfortable win at Roots Hall. The Daggers got off to a flying start to lead inside five minutes when Matt Robinson's effort deflected into the net off Southend defender Will Atkinson. Southend cleared Paul McCallum's shot off the...
SOCCER
BBC

Reaction as Man Utd knocked out of Champions League

There will undoubtedly be more reaction and analysis from Manchester United's Champions League elimination later today. We will also have two further news conferences to come at Everton and West Ham. For now, we are going to take a short break. The live reporting will recommence at 13:00 GMT. Bale...
UEFA
BBC

Everton v Newastle - team news

Everton are without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford or midfielder Donny van de Beek, with neither being in the squad, having started the last game. Asmir Begovic and Allan are their replacements. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the bench, while Michael Keane replaces the suspended Jonjoe Kenny and Alex Iwobi is in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Kick them out of the FA Cup for that request alone': Fans hit out at Chelsea's 'audacity' for asking to play Middlesbrough behind closed doors due to 'sporting integrity' with the club unable to sell tickets amid crippling sanctions

Chelsea's request to play their FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough behind closed doors has been widely mocked by fans on social media - with some left stunned by the 'audacity' of the club. The Blues have been left in a crisis after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the Government...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy