NASCAR: Ross Chastain to Pull Double Duty at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Thad Mitchell
 1 day ago
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain will look to win not one, but two races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It isn’t uncommon to see NASCAR drivers compete in more than race in a given raceway and that’s exactly what Ross Chastain will do. He recently announced that in addition to the NASAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, he will also compete in the truck division. Some NASCAR drivers, like Kyle Busch, are regulars at NASCAR’s Xfinity and truck divisions. The professional racer made the announcement of his upcoming double duty earlier this week. He will reportedly drive the number 48 truck for Niece Sports during this weekend’s truck race. Eat Florida Watermelon will act as his title sponsor for the Truck race event.

Ross Chastain has been successful in the NASCAR truck division and has a history of working with Niece Sports. In his Truck Series career, the driver has collected three wins for Niece Sports and he will look to make it four this weekend. In 2019, he finished in second place during his full-time Truck Series campaign. He then moved up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 and moved up once more the following year to the Cup Series.

Ross Chastain is considered a rising star in the NASCAR world and came very close to his first Cup Series win last weekend in Phoenix. Starting at the 17th position, he wound up in second place behind only Chase Briscoe. He edged out fellow NASCAR rising star Tyler Reddick for the second-place finish. While he was disappointed that he didn’t capture his first Cup Series win, the drier knows he is well on his way. He hopes this weekend in Atlanta will net him his very first NASCAR Cup Series win.

Ross Chastain Talks About Runner-up Finish in Latest Race

Chastain put on a show at last Sunday’s race at Phoenix Motor Speedway that saw him come close to a first-place finish. While he didn’t win, he put the racing world on notice that he is the real deal in the NASCAR Cup Series Division. The race came down to three drivers competing in the final lap for their first Cup Series victory.

Right on the restarts, he had the control,” Chastain says. “So, although we kept taking shots at him – or I did – I never had the full upper hand. But that’s fine. I don’t need the upper hand. I just need a shot, and we had a shot.”

Ross Chastain also notes he’s excited for Briscoe and Reddick, calling them friends.

“We were waving to each other when it got done,” Chastain says. “Like it’s so much fun to race with friends like that. I can’t call many of these guys friends, and I can call Reddick a friend. To get to race with him there at the end, a lot of trust on each of our parts to come home clean.”

NASCAR: Geoff Bodine’s Record Still Stands 25 Years Later

Records come and go, but one Atlanta qualifying track speed mark stands 25 years later. And longtime NASCAR racer Geoff Bodine almost hit 200 mph doing it. Sure, track pavings and changes factor heavily into these records. So does the weather and banking angles at the 1.54-mile superspeedway. So as...
NASCAR Fans Agree With Denny Hamlin Over ‘Freight Train’ at Phoenix

It’s safe to say that NASCAR star Denny Hamlin wasn’t a big fan of the track conditions for the Ruoff Mortgage 400 at Phoenix Raceway. And NASCAR fans agree with him. Denny Hamlin is one of the most popular NASCAR drivers out there right now. So, you know when he speaks out about an issue, it isn’t taken lightly. And that’s exactly what he did after Sunday’s Cup Series race in Phoenix.
NASCAR: Donny Lia Makes Grand Return to Modified Tour

Two-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Donny Lia is making his return to the series on April 1 at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway. The New York native is back after a five-year absence. Thanks to a ride with Boehler Racing Enterprises, he’s running on a limited basis. Lia admits he’s thought about returning, but the timing and situation had to come together.
Dale Earnhardt Best Moments: The Intimidator’s Most Memorable Times

Dale Earnhardt was a legend in NASCAR. That much is obvious. However, Earnhardt was not only a legend on the track but off it as well. Indeed, Earnhardt never failed to deliver some classic one-liners over the course of his career. Perhaps his biggest was “Second place is just the first loser.” Another was, “It’s a never-ending battle of making your car better and also trying to be better yourself.”
NASCAR: Bristol’s Food City Dirt Race Is Just 2nd Easter Sunday Race In Over 50 Years

NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City Dirt Race this season. It will be just the second Easter Sunday race in half a century. This is going to be a huge event and will feature some Easter festivities that fans can participate in. With a Grammy Award-winning worship leader and a country music star set to be on the list of talent, this will be a fun day.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Screwdriver Recipe His Dad ‘Used to Drink’

Do you know what the drink of choice was for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s dad? Turns out the NASCAR legend drank screwdrivers with Five Alive in it. That’s right, Outsiders — if you ever wanted to drink Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s signature screwdriver, then you’re in luck. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is showing everyone how to make his beloved dad’s favorite drink. All you need is some vodka and instead of orange juice, Five Alive. Earnhardt Jr. says that’s all his dad ever used in his screwdrivers.
Garth Brooks Officially Sets Charlotte Stadium Tour Date

Country superstar Garth Brooks finally set a date to perform at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after multiple delays. Brooks shared an announcement of the tour to his Instagram, alongside a graphic of a Carolina Panthers player:. “Garth Brooks Is Set For Charlotte, NC. @bofastadium Saturday, July 16th.
Coors Light Releases Beer-Flavored Chillollipops for NCAA March Madness

It’s time for March Madness, folks. It is almost like Christmas for so many hoops fans all across the country as the NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thurs in the Round of 64. Because of the high profile the tournament brings, various brands may opt to get involved in the NCAA March Madness fun, and Coors Light is no different. Indeed, Coors Light just released a beer-flavored Chillollipops for NCAA March Madness.
