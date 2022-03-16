NASCAR: Ross Chastain to Pull Double Duty at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain will look to win not one, but two races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

It isn’t uncommon to see NASCAR drivers compete in more than race in a given raceway and that’s exactly what Ross Chastain will do. He recently announced that in addition to the NASAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, he will also compete in the truck division. Some NASCAR drivers, like Kyle Busch, are regulars at NASCAR’s Xfinity and truck divisions. The professional racer made the announcement of his upcoming double duty earlier this week. He will reportedly drive the number 48 truck for Niece Sports during this weekend’s truck race. Eat Florida Watermelon will act as his title sponsor for the Truck race event.

Ross Chastain has been successful in the NASCAR truck division and has a history of working with Niece Sports. In his Truck Series career, the driver has collected three wins for Niece Sports and he will look to make it four this weekend. In 2019, he finished in second place during his full-time Truck Series campaign. He then moved up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 and moved up once more the following year to the Cup Series.

Ross Chastain is considered a rising star in the NASCAR world and came very close to his first Cup Series win last weekend in Phoenix. Starting at the 17th position, he wound up in second place behind only Chase Briscoe. He edged out fellow NASCAR rising star Tyler Reddick for the second-place finish. While he was disappointed that he didn’t capture his first Cup Series win, the drier knows he is well on his way. He hopes this weekend in Atlanta will net him his very first NASCAR Cup Series win.

Ross Chastain Talks About Runner-up Finish in Latest Race

Chastain put on a show at last Sunday’s race at Phoenix Motor Speedway that saw him come close to a first-place finish. While he didn’t win, he put the racing world on notice that he is the real deal in the NASCAR Cup Series Division. The race came down to three drivers competing in the final lap for their first Cup Series victory.

Right on the restarts, he had the control,” Chastain says. “So, although we kept taking shots at him – or I did – I never had the full upper hand. But that’s fine. I don’t need the upper hand. I just need a shot, and we had a shot.”

Ross Chastain also notes he’s excited for Briscoe and Reddick, calling them friends.

“We were waving to each other when it got done,” Chastain says. “Like it’s so much fun to race with friends like that. I can’t call many of these guys friends, and I can call Reddick a friend. To get to race with him there at the end, a lot of trust on each of our parts to come home clean.”