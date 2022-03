With Duraludon releasing very soon, many players may be wondering who is the next Pokemon for Pokemon Unite. Though there is no official news, some leaked gameplay and screen shots were discovered roaming the internet. Keep in mind, the information shared is by no means an official announcement. Therefore, take the news with a grain of salt. In addition, for those hoping to avoid spoilers of new releases exit now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO