Mooresville Town Council votes to remove Kevin Julian as police chief

MOORESVILLE — Mooresville is looking for a new police chief after members of the town council voted to remove Kevin Julian as the leader of the Mooresville Police Department.

Julian was hired as Mooresville's police chief back in January 2020 after the retirement of former police chief Richard Allen in August 2019.

The vote to terminate Julian came as a surprise to some in the audience. It came at the end of the town attorney's report.

Town Attorney Chou-il Lee told council members he had three letters and they needed to pick one and vote on it.

Council member Jeff Cook said he picked the third letter which removed Julian immediately from his position.

Council member Shane Williams said Julian had been a good chief, but cited a "lack of cooperation" and problems with reinstating the department's K9 program.

"I think you could have had a K9 by now," Williams said. "Lack of cooperation, lack of communication and I have been disappointed, I really have. And I was one of your biggest advocates. So, probably shocks people for me to say that. But, statements like 'We're going to just raise money and get a dog anyway without council approval,' things like that. It's not good to say those kind of things."

Cook made a motion to remove Julian and Williams seconded it. The vote was 5-0.

After the vote, Julian came to the microphone again and thanked the council for the two and a half years he had been chief.

"I feel comfortable with what I have done," Julian said. "I think we made a positive, and some progress with the department, a lot of positive moves — one with moral and we have a full department now."

Council speaks

At the end of the meeting, council members were allowed to make comments.

Cook began by saying he was "100 percent behind the K9 program."

Others are reading: City to get $200,000 from state opioid settlement, creates 4-way stop at Morgan and Sycamore.

Cook, a former Mooresville Police Officer, said he remembered being a rookie officer starting out and not knowing all the streets in town.

He remembered the first K9 the town received, which was purchased with donations.

"The department was so broke we couldn't buy dog food," he said, adding the department depended on donations for the K9's care.

Williams said he felt the department needs a K9 unit, and that if the department's system had worked, it would not be out of dogs now.

Warthen said the K-9 program needs to be fixed. He said the town does not have the money to begin the program again, and Mooresville officials need to determine the best way to fund the program.

"I'll take the funding lead," Wathern added.

Warthen said Wednesday morning he had met with Julian after the March 15 council meeting to discuss the vote to remove Julian from the chief's position.

According to Wathern, Julian will accept the letter removing him from the chief's position.

He said Julian will go back to his previous rank of lieutenant.

If that position is not open at the department, Julian will go to the next open position. Wathern said Julian will remain at the lieutenant's pay grade.

County RDC: Company looking to build 750k-square-foot facility near Monrovia.

Wathern also noted Julian will not be leaving the department, and Julian will help with the transition for the town's next police chief.

It will be up to the town's police commission to find another person for the chief's position. The commission will submit the name of that person to the council, which will have the final say.

Other business

Council members formally approved an agreement with HNTB. The company had designed the town's waste water plant. Warthen said the plant has started having problems which put the town on notice from the state. The company was brought in to help fix those problems.

Council members also gave approval to begin the process for obtaining a sewer bond to do work on the town's sewer system. The town had borrowed funds from another account to pay for the work. Once the bonds sell, the town will replace the funds it used.

The council approved rezoning the property at 136 East Harrison from Industrial-2 to Residential-2.

The next scheduled town council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 5, at the Mooresville Government Center, 4 E. Harrison St.

Reporter-Times Editor Lance Gideon contributed to this story.