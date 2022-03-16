ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By-the-book or go-with-the-flow mom? Rihanna reveals the type of mother she is going to be

By Shirley Gómez
 1 day ago

Rihanna will be welcoming her baby in a few months, and she already knows the type of mother she will be. The singer, actress, businesswoman, and beauty mogul revealed she had entered her third trimester of pregnancy and if she is going to be a by-the-book or go-with-the-flow mom.


The Fenty Beauty founder told Elle magazine her parenting style would be similar to Real Housewives of New Jersey ’s Teresa Giudice . “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids,” she said. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be.”

Rihanna is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Adding she will be “psycho about it,” and she might be “worse” than Giudice. “You talk about my kids; it’s over,” she warns.


The 34-year-old star is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky . The couple announced the great news in January by taking a stroll in the streets of New York, proudly showing off her baby bump.

Desi Perkins announces she's pregnant with second child following fertility struggles

Rihanna continues her reign as best dressed pregnant celebrity of all time

Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in leopard print coat


After the superstar confirmed her first pregnancy, her dad, Ronald Fenty , shared how he feels after learning he will be a grandpa . “I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six . “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children; she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids. She’s going to be a good mom.”

SheKnows

Rihanna Dropped Major Hints About Her Due Date – & Why She Plans to Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom

Click here to read the full article. Heads up: Rihanna’s due date is just around the corner. The singer dropped the big news that she’s in her third trimester during an interview with ELLE this week. When asked if her radiant glow is from pregnancy or her beauty line Fenty, Rihanna responded: “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.” View this post...
Vanity Fair

Rihanna Says She's Going to Be a “Psycho” Mom

When it comes to motherhood, Rihanna says she plans on following the lead of one of the biggest stars of the Real Housewives franchise. The pop star revealed that she's currently in her third trimester in a new interview with Elle and has started thinking ahead about what her parenting style is going to be when her baby with A$AP Rocky arrives. As a diehard Bravo fan, Rihanna explained that she believes her brand of mothering is going to be similar to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be,” she said. “Psycho about it.” She went on to joke that actually she's going to be “worse” than the reality star to the point where, “You talk about my kids, it's over.”
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's new pool pictures have got fans all making the same joke

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an iconic bikini selfie, and it seems she's got fans talking once again with her latest post. Taking to Insta to share a mini photoshoot from a recent nighttime swim, Kim can be seen posing in a *huge* swimming pool, and fans are all making the same joke about the pics.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
d1softballnews.com

This is the tragic story of the biological mother of Sahara, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Twenty years ago, Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox. Three years later, the actress became an adoptive mother for the second time by adopting a little Ethiopian baby who was only six months old. The girl who was born under the name of Yemsrach had her legal papers only a year later, with the name of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
Elle

We Can't Stop Staring At Gigi Hadid’s Overlined Lips

Gigi Hadid is the Queen of no make-up selfies. Just recently, she served up a super glowy makeup-free selfie in the sunshine and let’s not forget that no make-up bikini selfie. But when the model decides to rock a super glamorous make-up look, she does it well. In a...
