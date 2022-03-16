Red Sox miss out on Seiya Suzuki: Japanese OF signs 5-year, $85 million deal with Cubs (report)

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Jarren Duran didn’t just change his batting stance during the winter. He worked to change his outlook on baseball as a whole. Duran, the ultra-hyped Red Sox outfield prospect who disappointed in a 33-game big-league sample in the second half of last year, arrived at camp ready to turn the page. In addition to reinventing his swing (his hands are significantly lower this spring), he decided to enter 2022 with the goal of being himself again, both on and off the field. In his first taste of the big leagues, Duran got away from some of the things that made him such a tantalizing prospect, such as stealing bases, bunting and other ways of using his legs as a weapon. In general, the 25-year-old found himself pressing and having less fun than he had in college and in the minors. His performance suffered.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO