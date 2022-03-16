ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox miss out on Seiya Suzuki: Japanese OF signs 5-year, $85 million deal with Cubs (report)

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It turns out that the Boston Red Sox will not be the MLB landing spot for Japanese star Seiya Suzuki. According to NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan, the 27-year-old Suzuki has agreed to a five-year with the Chicago Cubs. According to The Athletic’s...

www.masslive.com

