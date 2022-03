It was announced on Sunday that the Duke Blue Devils would be taking on the 15-seed Cal State Fullerton Titans on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Duke comes into the game as an 18.5 point favorite, but former Duke player Carlos Boozer has an interesting theory on Mike Krzyzewski, who is wrapping up his final season at Duke before assistant coach Jon Scheyer takes over the program, should the Blue Devils somehow get upset on Friday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO