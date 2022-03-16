ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I deep-cleaned my carpets and showed people what was in my vacuum – the contents are gross but everyone’s impressed

By Brooke Knappenberger
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

PETS and kids running around your home can certainly make for one dirty carpet.

You may actually be shocked to see just how much pet hair and dirt is hiding in your carpet after cleaning - or at least this woman was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvbq5_0egoNLz900
One cleaning fanatic wanted to see how many times she could fill her Dyson vacuum before her carpet was completely clean Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsDx3_0egoNLz900
She was able to fill her Dyson four times past its max fill line Credit: TikTok

One cleaning-obsessed mom showed exactly how gross her living room carpet is after her three sons and two dogs were done playing in it.

Jessica Brogan said in a video that she wanted to see how many times it would take to fill her Dyson vacuum cleaner before her carpet was actually clean.

In the first pass of her vacuum, she filled her Dyson in just one minute.

She went over her carpet a second time and filled her vacuum way past the max fill line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InpCF_0egoNLz900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iYYL_0egoNLz900

After dumping out the gross contents, she went over her carpet a third time for about five minutes until her vacuum wasn't picking anything else up.

After about six minutes of vacuuming, the mom revealed a tub full of pet hair, dust, and crumbs – so gross!

Lots of people were left in awe of the mom's cleaning results, like one who wrote: "Sooo satisfying and scary! I have the same experience every time."

Another added: "After the third round you already got a second carpet," while someone else quipped: "You have a whole new pet!"

"The Dyson is truly worth every penny," one comment read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ca7Eo_0egoNLz900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asjaN_0egoNLz900

If you take the time to deep clean your carpet as this mom did, you may want to give your vacuum a deep clean after.

Luckily, one cleaning expert shared her step-by-step method to clean the household item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPCR8_0egoNLz900
After vacuuming for just six minutes, the mom had collected a tub full of hair and dirt Credit: TikTok

