'I will fight until I have no breath left.' Fatal Canton police shooting prompts lawsuit

CANTON – The family of James Williams , the Canton man fatally shot outside his home by a Canton police officer on Jan. 1 , has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over his death.

The officer, who was in the area to investigate a call about gunshots being fired, responded without activating his cruiser lights and fired through a 6-foot privacy fence without a verbal warning to Williams, according to the family's complaint.

The law firm of Blakemore, Meeker & Bowler Co. held a press conference Wednesday outside of Canton City Hall to discuss their legal effort on behalf of Williams' widow, Marquetta, and children against the city and the officer who fired, Robert Huber.

"I will fight today, tomorrow and every day until I have no breath left because it's my family today but may be yours tomorrow," Marquetta Williams said.

The family's attorneys Colin, Bob and Blaise Meeker said they'd served the city and Huber with a copy of the federal complaint earlier in the day.

"Today marks the beginning of becoming one step closer to obtaining justice for James Williams," Colin Meeker said.

Blaise Meeker said from the beginning, the Williams family had asked for two things: transparency and accountability. Filing the federal civil rights complaint took the first step toward accountability, he said.

Williams' widow said it's time for change.

"It's time for the people to have more power and say over those who govern as our protectors," Williams said.

"75 days later, we still have no charges against Officer Huber. 75 days of nightmares, 75 days with no husband and no father for my kids." .

The Canton Repository reached out to Huber's attorney, Bradley Iams, and city leaders for comment.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei released a statement:

"The City of Canton was made aware of the lawsuit through media coverage yesterday. The City of Canton has not yet been served with the lawsuit but obtained a copy of the lawsuit which is being reviewed by the Canton Law Department. Because this is now a pending case, it is not appropriate to comment on it in any extensive manner.

We continue to wait for the completion of the BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation) investigation, which will be presented to the Stark County Grand Jury. The City’s internal affairs investigation will incorporate the BCI investigation and will be conducted subsequent to the Grand Jury's determination. Both of these investigative pieces are needed to factually respond to the allegations made in the complaint.

Our prayers go out to the family of Mr. Williams. The loss of a husband and father and friend under any circumstance is heartbreaking. We sympathize with the family for their loss."

What the family said took place on New Years

According to the family, Williams, 46, was celebrating New Years Eve at his home at 2307 10th St. SW with his family and friends.

He was firing an AR-15 into the air from his patio, enclosed by a wooden privacy fence, when he was shot and killed by Huber.

"After reaching the West side of Mr. Williams’ residence, near the enclosed patio, without announcing his presence and identity, without any warning or command to cease and desist, without any attempt at de-escalation, or without calling CPD dispatch for backup, Officer Huber willfully and indiscriminately discharged his service firearm multiple times into the wooden fence at Mr. Williams, striking him in the chest," according to the lawsuit.

What the city said happened that night

In its initial news release, the city said Williams was armed when police responded at 12:06 a.m. to a report of gunfire at his house.

The release said: "... the officer, who was outside his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him."

The family alleges Williams' wife witnessed the shooting as the glass door she was holding shattered. Her bleeding husband staggered back inside and died in front of their children, according to the lawsuit.

"Officer Huber acted unreasonably, negligently, recklessly, wantonly, willfully, knowingly, intentionally, and with deliberate indifference to the safety and rights of Mr. Williams, when he used deadly force against Williams and failed to secure timely medical assistance or to perform resuscitative measures on Williams following the shooting," the lawsuit contends.

Marquetta Williams is seeking compensatory and special damages amid claims of excessive force, wrongful death, deliberate medical indifference to medical needs, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation and will send a report to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine if charges should be filed against the officer.

