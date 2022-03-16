ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

No injuries in Wayne school bus crash

By Jessica Patterson
 1 day ago

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a vehicle crash in Wayne County involving a school bus.

According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, March 16, on Route 152 in Wayne. Troopers say when the bus was making a left-hand turn onto Big Creek Road, it was struck in the rear by a Honda Pilot.

Authorities say there were not any children on the bus at the time of the crash and neither driver was injured.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the WVSP in the investigation.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

