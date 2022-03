Researchers revealed this week that most side effects of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were mild and started fading away just a day after their administration. A team of scientists examined the two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines used in the USA and presented their findings in a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases on Monday. The group used surveillance data collected through two system types — a passive one called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and an active system called v-safe. The data only included those who received their jobs during the first six months of the vaccination program in the country.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO