Electronic Arts Launches MLB Tap Sports™ Baseball 2022

 1 day ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 16, 2022--

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today released the latest installment of its free-to-play* mobile baseball franchise, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 , the first game released by Electronic Arts following its acquisition of Glu Mobile last year. MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 is available now as a free* download worldwide on the App Store™ for iPhone and iPad, Google Play™ for Android devices and Amazon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005424/en/

Electronic Arts Launches MLB Tap Sports™ Baseball 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB) and MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), this year’s release features Philadelphia Phillies right fielder and reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper as MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 ’s cover athlete. The latest edition of the game brings an authentic MLB experience with new features and updates for the 2022 season.

Harper is a six-time MLB All-Star and won his second career National League MVP in 2021 with a .309 batting average, 35 home runs and 84 RBI. Harper also led the National League with 78 extra base hits and tied for the Major League lead with 42 doubles.

“This marks the worldwide release of the latest Tap Sports Baseball mobile game and we believe players globally will now have the latest, most authentic Tap Sports game ever at their fingertips with one-tap controls anyone can master,” said Andrew Pedersen, EA Vice President of Mobile - Sports. “This season, we’re excited to bring a more streamlined and responsive UI experience along with greater depth and improved realism that allow for players to compete amongst the very best on the diamond!”

A franchise known for its simple controls and tap-to-play approach with more than 56 million franchise downloads worldwide, this year’s installment brings new and improved features and updates for players to build their own MLB dynasty, play in authentic MLB ballparks, and experience nine innings of real-time baseball action right at their fingertips.

The all-new features in MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 include:

  • Champions Tier - A brand new way for players to earn rewards for their baseball accomplishments - complete challenging tasks and rank in Club Events to climb up through Champions Tiers and earn better in-game rewards.
  • Avatar Gear - Customize your team in a variety of ways by equipping your avatar with all-new gear that provides in-game boosts to your lineup and shows off your unique style.
  • New Leaderboards and Rewards - Flexible leaderboards for all of the different in-game scenarios and even more rewards from new Club events and the latest and greatest Weekly Content.
  • Improved Visual Fidelity - Physics-based rendering and textures that create ultra-realistic player models and over 300 new motion-capture animations to provide a more authentic baseball experience.
  • Revamped UI - The latest UI improvements for a cleaner, more streamlined and responsive experience for both new and existing users alongside improvements to player models and animations.

Players who want to keep their All-Star Levels and bring over Keeper players from MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2021 into MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 can do so by finding out more information on the help page here .

In April 2021, Electronic Arts completed its acquisition of Glu Mobile Inc. as part of its strategic focus on delivering exceptional experiences and top live services for more players and on more platforms, with an emphasis on accelerating growth in mobile. MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 is the first title to be released from Glu Sports as part of the Electronic Arts family.

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 is developed by Glu Sports and is now available worldwide for download on the App Store™ for iPhone and iPad, Google Play™ for Android devices and Amazon HERE . For MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com and follow on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates.

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

*Persistent internet connection required. Age restrictions apply. Includes in-game purchases (including random items).

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association ( www.MLBPLAYERS.com ) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust ( www.PlayersTrust.org ), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball players. Follow: @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.

Category: EA Sports

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005424/en/

CONTACT: Ray Almeda

Global Public Relations Manager

ralmeda@ea.com

650-628-7015

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASEBALL SPORTS ELECTRONIC GAMES MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Electronic Arts Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 03/16/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 03/16/2022 10:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005424/en

Panhandle Post

Rockies reel in huge free agent signing with former Cub Kris Bryant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement says veteran slugger Kris Bryant has agreed to a $182 million, seven-year deal to join the Colorado Rockies. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because its completion is pending a successful physical. Bryant is headed to his third team in eight months after spending his first six major league seasons with the Chicago Cubs, who traded him to San Francisco last July. The 2016 NL MVP and World Series champion batted a combined .265 with 25 homers and 73 RBIs last season, and he pounded out eight hits in the Giants’ five-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
