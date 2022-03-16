ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Woman died following an Amazon 18-wheeler crash in northwest Harris County (Harris County, TX)

 1 day ago

A woman lost her life following a traffic accident in northwest Harris County.

As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place on the North Beltway near Fairbanks North Houston. Authorities actively responded to the scene at around 12:40 a.m. on reports of a collision [...]

March 16, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

