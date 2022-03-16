Blackstone Griddles & Accessories to Beef Up Your Grill Game

You don’t need much luck to score a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme this week, but you do need to wear green, aka Krispy Green. To honor St. Patrick’s Day, Krispy Kreme is turning their original glazed doughnuts green and making a special offer for customers. If you come into the a participating store wearing green on March 16th or 17th, you’ll get a free green doughnut. No purchase is necessary, but you do need to limit one free O’riginal Glazed doughnut per person per day, and the offer is not valid with any other offer or coupon, for delivery or online ordering.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO