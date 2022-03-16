ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

‘Worker shortages, high prices and limited material availability remain constraints’: Home builder confidence sinks on concerns about future home sales

By Jacob Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6FGx_0egoKANn00
Home builders’ outlook on the housing market is declining as inflation hits their bottom lines. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The numbers: The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index fell two points from the previous month’s downwardly-revised report to a reading of 79 in March, the trade group said Wednesday. It represents the lowest level for the index since September.

Overall, the index has now declined for four consecutive months, reflecting a multitude of factors that are weighing on builders’ outlook for the housing industry. Nevertheless, scores above 50 on the index indicate that more builders believe that conditions are good rather than poor.

What happened: The underlying index that gauges home builders’ expectations of single-family home sales in the next six months dropped a staggering 10 points to a reading of 70. It represents the lowest level for this metric since June 2020.

The measure of sentiment regarding current sales also declined, albeit by a smaller amount, while the index that tracks builders’ thoughts on the flow of prospective buyers actually improved by two points.

The big picture: The popular spring season for the housing market is kicking off. But even the uptick in foot traffic that traditionally arrives with this time of year isn’t enough to outweigh the factors dimming the construction industry’s outlook.

Inflation is the primary culprit behind builders’ worsening sentiment. Construction costs have risen over the last 12 months. And as the Federal Reserve seeks to ease the run-up in consumer prices, interest rates are rising in response. In a housing market already defined by sky-high prices, mortgage-rate increases are viewed with concern given that they could end up pushing many prospective home buyers to the sidelines as affordability worsens.

“While low existing inventory and favorable demographics are supporting demand, the impact of elevated inflation and expected higher interest rates suggests caution for the second half of 2022,” Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, said in the report.

Looking ahead: “Low inventories are supporting building activity, but worker shortages, high prices and limited material availability remain constraints,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research note.

“Housing market activity always rises rapidly in the spring, but we expect this year’s market awakening to be much less marked than in either 2020 or 2021,” Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a research note, citing rising interest rates and tightening lending standards.

Comments / 39

poppy 3
1d ago

Nope you wanted to look like Cali welcome to it crime will skyrocket now their will be be a huge influx of illegals to fill jobs

Reply
8
Scat Pack!! 392
1d ago

Fort sign of a recession. Joe Biden and Democrats destroying America plan!

Reply(5)
19
Related
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Home Builder#Consumer Prices#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

The red-hot housing market isn’t sustainable—CoreLogic forecasts home price growth to slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2020, the nation already didn't have enough homes built to satisfy millennials who were entering into their peak first-time home-buying years. Then the COVID-19 crisis struck. The ensuing record low mortgage rates and flexible work from home policies—which allowed buyers to expand their home search further into the burbs—only attracted more buyers into an already tight and competitive market. Simply put: The pandemic created a perfect storm in the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Foreclosure Starts Soar While Pending Home Sales Sink

The U.S. housing market appears to have begun 2022 on the wrong foot, with newly published data on January activity reporting foreclosures at their highest levels in two years while pending home sales continue to decline. What Happened: On the foreclosures front, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reported that home...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market’s key metric just took an ugly turn for homebuyers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Enticed by record-low mortgage rates and employers allowing them to work from anywhere, home shoppers rushed into the housing market during the pandemic. That influx of buyers caused inventory—the number of homes for sale—to plummet. Of course, less supply in the face of higher demand is the perfect recipe for spiking home prices.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

116K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy