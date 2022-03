We hope you've been enjoying the nice weather so far this week. Here's the real estate news you might have missed if you've been soaking up the sun this week:. Walgreens will serve as the anchor tenant of Tenby Partners' 150,000-square foot industrial building in Canal Winchester. The nationwide pharmacy chain will be investing $25 million into the space and will create more than 200 new jobs.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO